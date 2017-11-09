At the open: TSX falls as resources weigh

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday with across-the-board losses led by energy and material stocks, even as a batch of corporate earnings came out mostly positive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.53 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 16,045.82.

All 10 of the index's main sectors were in negative territory.

The Canadian dollar was little changed on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart, steadying after posting a two-week high on a rise in oil prices and a broad decline for the greenback.

The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies, pressured by talk of possible delays to U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans as well as a risk-averse mood.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were supported by major exporter supply cuts, but analysts said the market could be vulnerable to a sell-off after several months of gains.

U.S. crude was up 0.16 per cent at $56.90 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2724 to the greenback, or 78.59 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2740, while it touched its strongest since Oct. 25 at $1.2688.

The loonie had added to gains it made after comments on Tuesday by Bank of Canada Governor Poloz.

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by tech and bank stocks amid rising skepticism over a Republican tax overhaul plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 23,452.89. The S&P 500 lost 13.57 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 2,580.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.04 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 6,739.08.

A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one already in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday, complicating a tax overhaul push.

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 per cent since the election of President Donald Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

However, Republicans are yet to score a major legislative win since Mr. Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

Investors were also concerned about the potential fallout from Democrat wins in regional U.S. elections this week - a signal for next year's mid-term Congressional elections for Mr. Trump.

"With concerns rising over possible delays in the U.S tax reforms, equity bears could make an unwelcome appearance, consequently exposing global stocks to downside risks," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

"Investors should also keep in mind that geopolitical tensions and political risk in the background, have the ability spark risk aversion."

Market will also keep track of another bunch of earnings, with Walt Disney, News Corp, Nvidia and Nordstrom set to report results after the closing bell.

With third-quarter earning season winding down, earnings for the quarter are expected to have climbed 8 percent, compared with expectations of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Data showed weekly jobless claims, rose to 239,000 from 229,000 in the week ended Oct. 28. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 231,000 in the latest week.

Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as videogame makers rallied and Apple's market value climbed above $900 billion.

Another impressive record for world stocks was hanging in the balance on Thursday, as a late blow-out in Japan and falls in Europe and the U.S. threatened to spoil the longest winning streak for MSCI's global index since 2003.

Japan's Nikkei saw a wild 2-per-cent swing after hitting its highest since 1992 and Europe's main bourses were firmly in the red following a tumble from tech and commodity stocks and as Brexit talks resumed amid low expectations in Brussels.

There were a series of ECB speeches and buoyant new growth forecasts from the European Commission, though bond markets were mostly quiet following a rally this week in benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Bunds.

Germany's 10-year bond yield edged up for the first time in more than a week and the euro and pound were both higher as the long-running saga of U.S. tax reforms weighed on the dollar.

Oil and Middle Eastern stock and bond markets also steadied after a jittery few days caused by a purge of royals and top officials by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

"The stock market has run out of a little momentum since the blow-out on the (Japanese) topix so it feels like it's temporarily paused," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.

"We are waiting for some news from the Republicans on the (U.S.) tax plans, there is a bond market that has stalled and we've got rather soggy-looking emerging markets... We probably need to get U.S. Treasury yields higher to get things going again."

MSCI's all-country equity index is clocking year-to-date gains of almost 19 per cent.

But as a measure of relative calm of the current bull market and a reflection of the low volatility environment that has dominated all year, none of the most recent 10 daily gains have exceeded half a percent and more than half of them were less than 0.1 per cent.

Trump himself was in China on Thursday, pressing President Xi Jinping to do more to rein in North Korea and to open the Chinese economy -- the second biggest in the world after the United States -- to more foreign firms.

The euro was shifting course, jetting back up towards $1.1650 as one of the European Central Bank's most influential policymakers acknowledged the bank's stimulus wouldn't last forever.

"Personally, I don't think quantitative easing can be a permanent instrument of ECB monetary policy simply because financial markets are not deep enough," Benoit Coeure said.

Gold added 0.2 per cent to $1,283.45 an ounce after rising to a three-week high of $1,287.13 an ounce the previous day.

Palladium hovered near a 16-year high of $1,019 while nickel fell by more than 2 percent in London to its weakest since October as hype over potential electric vehicle demand that has been driving it higher eased.

The nickel market had been ignoring downside risks from policy developments in supply markets Indonesia and the Philippines, and instead focusing on potential future demand from electric vehicle batteries, said Morgan Stanley in a report.

"We (have) heard little to alter our view that producing NiSO (nickel sulphate) isn't particularly challenging/costly and we see near-term downside risk to price," it said.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin skidded back almost 5 percent.

It had hit a record high just shy of $8,000 on Wednesday after a coalition of developers and investors suspended a software upgrade planned for next Thursday that could have split the digital currency in two.