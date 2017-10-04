At the open: TSX flat as resource gains offset by energy, tech losses

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, as gains in materials were offset by a slide in energy and tech stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.16 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,725.35 shortly after the open.

Six of the index's 10 sectors were lower, led down by the tech and energy stocks.

Bombardier was down 1.4 per cent, BlackBerry slid 1.2 per cent and Canadian Natural Resources was off 0.5 per cent.

The three major U.S. indexes opened slightly lower on Wednesday, after two-straight days of record highs, as investors booked profits ahead of a clutch of economic data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.12 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 22,638.55, the S&P 500 lost 1.64 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,532.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.99 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 6,522.73.

Global stock markets hit a record high with investors in exuberant mood in the United States overnight and in Asia, but sentiment in Europe was soured by a political crisis gathering steam in Spain.

"The (U.S.) market has been on a slow drift upward, in anticipation of the earnings season coming and the hopes about tax reform," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City.

"I think you're just seeing some small profit taking in the absence of new news."

The dollar was off seven-week highs on speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for the next head of the Federal Reserve could be a less hawkish candidate than had previously been expected.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to address the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The rest of the week is loaded with heavy economic data, culminating in Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for September.

The ADP National Employment Report indicated that private jobs increased by 135,000 in September, the smallest increase since October 2016 as Hurricane Harvey and Irma "significantly impacted smaller retailers."

Among other data scheduled include the Institute for Supply Management's reading on national nonmanufacturing. The reading, expected at 10 a.m ET, is seen to be little changed at 55.5 for September.

Shares of Mylan NV jumped 16.2 per cent, while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries fell 12.2 per cent after the U.S. FDA approved Mylan's copycat version of Teva's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug.

PepsiCo shares were down nearly 2 per cent after the company cut organic revenue forecast for the year.

Amazon shares were lower after the European Union ordered the world's largest online retailer to pay back about €250-million ($294-million) in taxes to Luxembourg.

