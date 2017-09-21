At the open: TSX flat as resource stock falls offset by big bank gains

Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday, as gold and base metal miners weighed with a fall in commodity prices and heavyweight financials rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.1 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,394.70 shortly after opening lower.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, even as the Dow managed to hit another record high, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates for the third time this year despite low inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.56 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 22,402.03. The S&P 500 lost 2.58 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,505.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.07 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,444.98.

The Fed, as expected, said it would begin to reduce its approximately $4.2-trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities - acquired in the years after the 2008 financial crisis - from October.

While the central bank left rates unchanged, it cited low unemployment, growth in business investment and an economic expansion that has been moderate but durable this year to build its case for another rate hike in 2017.

Interest rate futures are now pricing in about a 70-per-cent chance of a December hike, according to CME's FedWatch tool, up from above 50 per cent prior to the Fed meeting.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the fall in inflation this year remained a mystery, adding that the central bank was ready to change the interest rate outlook if needed.

"The hint of a rate hike in December was no surprise to us and we reiterate our stand, that it is not likely to unravel the market's bullish posture in anticipation of tax cuts," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

The S&P and the Dow ended slightly higher on Wednesday, adding to their string of closing records, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended slightly lower weighed down by Apple.

U.S. stocks have continued to climb this year, with the S&P up about 12 percent so far, helped by strong corporate profits and optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump will cut business taxes.

Economic data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to 259,000, but the data continued to be influenced by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, muddying the labor market picture in the near term.

Along with the dollar bulls, European bank stocks cheered the prospect of higher interest rates which should help their profits. They rose over 1.5 per cent as a weaker euro helped the pan-European STOXX 600 generally too.

"Initial reaction (to the Fed) is fairly straightforward," said Saxo Bank head of FX strategy John Hardy.

"They still kept the December hike (signal) in there and the market is being reluctantly tugged in the direction of having to price that in."

S&P Global became the second major rating agency this year to cut China's credit score, citing worries about the country's rising debt levels and the risks that posed for financial stability in the world's second largest economy.

China's markets were already closed by the time it came but it kept the pressure on metals and emerging markets stocks which were already down after the Fed meeting and as Russia was forced to bail out one of its large banks.

Since the start of 2014, Reuters analysis shows that the big three rating agencies - S&P Global, Moody's and Fitch - have racked up more than 155 emerging market downgrades between them, which averages out a roughly one a week.

The likes of S&P also still have far more negative outlooks -- effectively downgrade warnings -- on EM sovereign ratings than positive ones too, which suggest further cuts are looming.

"China's credit problem is the biggest problem we have ever seen in any country and probably justifies a lower rating," said Claire Dissaux, head of global economics and strategy at Millenium Global Investments.

"Also one element that models cannot capture is the strength of institutions such as transparency of regulation of the banking sector and central bank independence. All that is an argument to say China's rating might still be too good."

The Fed's plan to start reducing its $4.2 trillion crisis-era stockpile of bonds and raise U.S. rates again was still the driver though as U.S. markets prepared to reopen.

The euro shed roughly 0.1 per cent to $1.1890 after dropping 0.8 per cent the previous day, when it reversed a four-session winning run.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is due to speak later on financial stability though focus will be on whether he give any more hints on the ECB joining the "Great Unwinding" as the influential Bank for International Settlement (BIS) has described it.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government, the benchmark for the region, was 4 basis points higher at 0.47 per cent, its highest since early August. It is still well below the 2.28 per cent U.S. equivalent though.

The gap between United States and German 10-year borrowing costs narrowed a touched to 179 bps having struck 184 bps - its highest in a month - on Wednesday.

Spanish government bonds moved roughly in line with peers, having underperformed on Wednesday after Spanish police raided Catalan government offices and arrested officials on Wednesday to halt a banned referendum on independence.

"The central Spanish government's increasingly rigorous line of action in response to Catalonia's aspirations to independence triggered profit-taking on Spanish debt instruments, which subsequently spilled over to BTPs (Italian debt)," DZ Bank analyst Rene Abrecht said.

The higher dollar strained commodity markets, where the underlying raw materials are priced in the U.S. currency.

Gold hit a three-week low of $1,293 per ounce, Brent and WTI oil eased away from multi-month highs, while industrial metals copper and nickel tumbled 1.2 and 3.8 percent to more than one-month lows.

Brent crude futures last stood at $55.83, down around 1 percent from late U.S. levels as U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $50.14.

There were other beneficiaries though from the shift up in the dollar.

Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent as the yen's fall against the dollar after the Fed's decision helped sentiment around exporters.

The Bank of Japan, as widely expected, also maintained its ultra-easy policy settings.

"The BOJ will patiently continue accommodative monetary policy to achieve 2-per-cent inflation... As such, we will take further monetary easing steps if necessary," its Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at his post-meeting news conference.