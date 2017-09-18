At the open: TSX higher as banks, energy stocks gain

Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight financial and energy sectors while gold miners weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.18 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,179.21 shortly after the open.

Six of the index's 10 sectors were up, led higher by technology, energy and financial stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramount Resources gained 2.6 per cent after Raymond James boosted its target price for the stock.

Gold stocks fell though, with Kinross, Alamos and Barrick all declining 1 to 2 per cent.

In Canada, General Motors Corp. is in the news after Unifor workers at the company's assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., went on strike Sunday night. The Globe's Greg Keenan reports the move cuts off the main supply of GM's hot-selling Chevrolet Equinox vehicles. Negotiators for the two sides had been unable to come to an agreement on a new contract before the 10:59 p.m. EDT Sunday deadline. GM stocks was up slightly in early trading.

On Wall Street, the S&P and the Dow opened at record highs on Monday as appetite for riskier assets improved on easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting that could unveil plans to trim its bloated balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.47 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 22,319.81. The S&P 500 gained 3.3 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,503.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.60 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 6,461.06.

A relatively quiet North Korea and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's comments on "peaceful solution" over the weekend have calmed investors.

However, the tensions could be back in focus with U.S. President Donald Trump set to address world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday is unlikely to result in an interest rate increase, but investors will focus on how Fed Chair Janet Yellen views recent inflation readings for clues on the timing of further rate hikes.

The central bank is also expected to announce plans to begin unwinding its $4.2-trillion portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, nearly a decade after the global financial crisis.

"Traders are coming in optimistically given no new geopolitical issues concerning North Korea. They are looking forward to the Fed meeting," said Andre Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Persistently weak readings of inflation that have remained below the Fed's 2 per cent target rate have been a concern for policymakers.

However, a stronger-than-expected rise in consumer prices in August triggered a more than 50 per cent rise in the odds of a December rate hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a record high, hitting the 2,500 level for the first time, largely helped by a rebound in technology stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P's record came less than four months after it closed above 2,400 and brought 2017's gain to nearly 12 per cent.

"Investors are looking at equities as the best game in town for returns," Bakhos said.

In merger news, Orbital ATK jumped 20 per cent after Northrop Grumman said it would buy the missile and rocket maker for about $7.8-billion in cash. Northrop's shares rose 1.64 per cent.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics soared 83 per cent after the company said its drug to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Caterpillar was up 1.8 per cent, following an upgrade from UBS to "buy" from "neutral."