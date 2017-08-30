At the open: TSX higher as banks lead gains

Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors brush aside the latest comments on North Korea from U.S. President Donald Trump, with financial stocks leading broad gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,107.78. Energy stocks, hurt by lower oil prices, were the only main sector in the red.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after Mr. Trump's latest tweet on North Korea reignited concerns over escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, while data showed a stronger economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or 0 per cent, to 21,864.49. The S&P 500 lost 0.52 points, or 0.021 per cent, to 2,445.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,308.12

On Tuesday, all major indexes ended higher recovering from steep losses at the open after Mr. Trump responded to North Korea's missile test over Japan that "all options are on the table".

But, Trump tweeted on Wednesday that the "U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer."

"We suspect the North Korea problem, although not yet causing a rush to exit will eventually take a negative toll on the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Investors will closely watch Mr. Trump's first speech specifically on tax policy later in the day. The speech, officials said, would be about "why" reforming the tax code was needed, not about "how" to reform it.

"Trump's outline of tax reform today is likely to be well received by the markets," Mr. Cardillo said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Harvey made its second landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday, pouring down more water after setting rainfall records in Texas.

Crude oil prices slid, while gasoline futures hit their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as flooding and damage from Harvey shut over a fifth of U.S. refineries.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.0 rate in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate.

The upward revision from the 2.6-per-cent pace reported last month reflected robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

Another report by payroll processor ADP showed U.S. private employers added 237,000 jobs in August for its biggest monthly increase in five months, above the 183,000 jobs expected by economists.

The ADP report comes ahead of the more comprehensive government payrolls data for August on Friday.

Crude oil slid and gasoline futures hit their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut over a fifth of U.S. refineries, curbing demand for crude while raising the risk of fuel shortages.

Refineries with output of 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd) were offline on Tuesday, representing 23 per cent of U.S. production, Goldman Sachs said. Restarting plants even under the best conditions can take a week or more.

"It will be a while before operations can return to normal and the U.S. refining industry is bracing itself for an extended shutdown," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

Brent oil, the international benchmark for crude trading, was down 50 cents at $51.50 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 44 cents to $46.00.

In refined products, price movement was more dramatic and gains increased after sources on Wednesday said Total's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery had been shut by a power outage resulting from the storm.

U.S. gasoline futures were up 5 per cent at $1.8732 a gallon, having earlier hit $1.9009, the highest since July 2015. Diesel futures advanced by 2 percent to $1.6986 a gallon, having touched their highest since January at $1.7161.

"Crude is always easier to replace than products," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "If the refineries stay shut for more than a week or 10 days, it's going to be very problematic."

Harvey made landfall on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, resulting in the death of at least 17 people.

In addition to shutting oil refineries, about 1.4 million bpd of U.S. crude production has been disrupted, equivalent to 15 percent of total output, Goldman Sachs said.

The impact of the storm overshadowed the latest weekly figures on U.S. supplies from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and a 360,000-bpd drop in Libya's output due to renewed unrest in the OPEC producer.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.78 million barrels last week, the API industry group reported on Tuesday, suggesting a gradual tightening of the U.S. oil market. The figures, however, do not reflect the impact from Harvey.