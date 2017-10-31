At the open: TSX higher shortly after open; Shopify falls sharply

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as financial stocks kept the index in positive territory despite a hefty decline in Shopify Inc. shares and weaker resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.09 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 16,015.87 shortly after the open.

Six of the index's 10 key sectors rose, but information technology fell 0.9 per cent on Shopify, which was down 7.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, the last trading of October, helped by a string of upbeat earnings reports from companies such as Kellogg and Mastercard.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.64 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 23,375.38. The S&P 500 gained 2.9 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,575.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.59 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 6,716.55.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showing a surprise contraction of the domestic economy in August further dampened prospects of another Bank of Canada interest rate hike this year.

MasterCard shares were up 1 per cent premarket after the company's quarterly profit beat market estimates, while Kellogg jumped 5 per cent following a surprise rise in sales.

"We're still in the thick of earnings and have seen some high-profile companies driving the market a lot," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

The earnings season has been closely tracked to justify stretched valuations and results have been largely above expectations.

With more than half the S&P 500 components reported, third-quarter earnings are estimated to have climbed 6.7 per cent, up from an expectation of 5.9-per cent growth at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting in Washington to discuss interest rates amid an impending announcement on the next Fed chair.

President Donald Trump is likely to pick Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the U.S. central bank on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell after the report on Monday as Powell is seen as more dovish than other contenders.

The central bank is likely to refrain from raising rates after the meeting, with economists expecting a hike only in December, according to a Reuters poll.

"The bigger news as far as economics goes is the payroll numbers on Friday."

Canada's gross domestic product declined 0.1 per cent in August following flat growth in July, in part due to maintenance shutdowns in major industries, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast an increase of 0.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The data supported the view that Canadian growth will slow in the third quarter after rapid expansion of the economy in the first half of the year.

Perceived chances of another Bank of Canada rate increase by the end of the year slipped to 22 per cent from 27 per cent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

They were 37 per cent before last week's interest rate decision by the central bank, when the benchmark rate was left unchanged at 1 per cent. The Bank of Canada had hiked in July and September for the first time in nearly seven years.

In early trading, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2892 to the greenback, or 77.57 (U.S.) cents, down 0.5 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2825 to $1.2915. On Friday, it touched a more than three-month low at $1.2916.

In separate domestic data, producer prices fell by 0.3 per cent in September from August as a stronger Canadian dollar helped cut prices for motorized and recreational vehicles.

Canada's October employment report and trade data for September are due on Friday. The U.S. Federal Reserve will make an interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied after a week of gains as the prospect of increasing U.S. exports dampened bullish sentiment.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.06 per cent at $54.12 (U.S.) a barrel.