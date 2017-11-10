At the open: TSX hold steady as energy offsets financials

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday, with energy stocks offsetting modest declines among some financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.29 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,079.80 after opening marginally weaker.

Half of the index's 10 key groups were little changed.

Canada's main stock index retreated for a second straight day on Thursday, as materials and financial shares lost ground and worries about the prospects of U.S. tax reform weighed on Wall Street.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were lower at the open on Friday as investors worried about a delay in corporate tax cuts, while losses on the Dow were limited by a rise in Walt Disney's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.1 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 23,445.84. The S&P 500 lost 4.57 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,580.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 6,737.08.

Senate Republicans have unveiled a tax-cut plan that would delay lowering corporate rate to 20 percent by a year and provide small-business owners with a deduction rather than a special business rate.

The Senate Republicans version of the bill differs markedly on corporate, business and individual tax cuts from legislation detailed by their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

The S&P 500 index has surged more than 20 per cent since the 2016 presidential election, fueled by Trump's promises.

All three major indexes were on track to end lower for the week, with the S&P and the Dow on track to post weekly losses after eight straight weeks of gains.

The S&P 500 is trading at 18 times expected earnings, expensive compared with its 10-year average of 14.3, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. Cutting corporate taxes would boost earnings and make stocks relatively less expensive.

"The futures are pointing to a bumpy ride as the delay in corporate tax cuts proposed by the GOP tax plan weighs," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

"If the Senate version is elected, a market correction will follow and as the battle for tax reform intensify, stocks are likely to feel the pinch of a wobbly market."

With third-quarter earnings winding down and stocks still trading at record levels, investors are also looking to book profits.

Earnings for the quarter are expected to have climbed 8 percent, compared with expectations of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Walt Disney was up 2.6 per cent as the promise of a new film trilogy overshadowed weak quarterly results and struggles at the media company.

MSCI's global stock index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, declined 0.1 per cent, slipping further from a record level.

On Thursday the global index failed by one day to post its longest winning streak since 2003 as it fell 0.4 per cent following 10 days straight of gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was on track for its worst week in three months, however, down 0.2 per cent on Friday and falling for a fourth day in row.

The MSCI world index has gained more than 18 percent so far this year and some investors believe a pullback is due.

"I think there's a feeling out there that there's a long awaited correction, and no one wants to be caught by surprise," Emmanuel Cau, global equity strategist at JP Morgan, said.

"When the market is down a bit people tend to extrapolate. But I think it's simply a bit of profit taking and digesting from a very strong September and October."

Strength in the global economy is expected to continue offering broad support to stocks.

"Yesterday the European Commission revised up its economic growth forecast and cut its inflation forecast. And we can find the same story in the world as a whole. Growth is seen higher while inflation will remain tame," said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economic strategy group at HSBC.

"The goldilocks economy continues while interest rates remain low, creating favorable conditions for stocks."

The European Commission forecast the euro zone economy will grow at its fastest pace in a decade this year.

A global economic expansion is seen buoying both U.S. and European company earnings this year, with both markets enjoying earnings growth in the third quarter.

In the currency market, the euro edged 0.1 per cent higher to 1.1648, while sterling rose 0.2 percent to 1.3171.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to 2.3700 per cent, while German government bond yields climbed to their highest level in over a week as euro zone bonds sold off across the board for a second consecutive day.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond , the benchmark for the bloc, hit 0.40 percent for the first time since Oct. 27.

Among commodities, oil prices steadied on expectations of supply cuts by major exporters as well as continuing concern about political developments in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said the kingdom planned to cut crude exports by 120,000 barrels per day in December from November.

Brent crude was at $63.99 per barrel, close to a two-year high of $64.65 reached earlier this week. U.S. light crude futures traded at $57.14, also just shy of this week's more than two-year high of $57.69.

Concerns about the stability of Saudi Arabia, sparked after the purge of 11 princes and the arrest of dozens of other influential figures since last week, are intensifying.

Sources told Reuters that Lebanon believes the country's former prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, was being held in Saudi Arabia, although Saudi Arabia denied reports he was under house arrest.

Saudi Arabia accused Beirut earlier this week of declaring war against the kingdom.