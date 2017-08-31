At the open: TSX opens higher as TD results, GDP data tops forecasts

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as Toronto Dominion bank posted the strongest earnings beat among the country's top banks and quarterly data showed Canada's economic growth accelerated far more than expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,169.45 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors made gains.

TD shares were up 3.3 per cent to $67.06 in early trading after it posted earnings which beat forecasts by a bigger margin than its rivals in a quarter which has seen Canada's top six lenders outperform market expectations.

The Canadian dollar rallied on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, recovering from a nearly 2-week low, after data showing Canada's economy expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 6 years boosted chances of another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.5-per-cent pace, handily topping forecasts for 3.7 per cent, as consumers continued to spend and energy exports rose, data from Statistics Canada showed. Separate data showed GDP grew 0.3 per cent in June.

"If one more (interest rate) hike from the Bank of the Canada wasn't a done deal, this makes it a much easier case," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Chances of a rate hike as soon as next week climbed to one-in-three from around 20 per cent before the data, while investors see a greater-than 80-per-cent chance of a hike by October, data from the overnight index swaps market shows.

The central bank's policy rate sits at 0.75 percent, after it was raised in July for the first time in nearly seven years.

Adding to support for the loonie, U.S. crude oil prices rebounded after being pressured this week by storm Harvey, which knocked out almost a quarter of U.S. refineries.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.26 per cent at $46.54 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents, up 0.5 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2554, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 18 at $1.2663

Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from increasing interest rates again this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.32 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 21,933.75. The S&P 500 gained 5.36 points, or 0.22 perc ent, to 2,462.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,384.15

Investors rediscovered a taste for the dollar and commodities on Thursday, as upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic news whetted appetite for riskier assets globally, while tensions over North Korea simmered in the background.

One big gainer was U.S. gasoline which surged 6 per cent to two-year peaks as flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut nearly a quarter of U.S. refinery capacity. Prices are up more than 20 per cent in the past week.

Adding to the bullish mood, a survey showed Chinese factory growth unexpectedly accelerated in August, confounding forecasts for a slight slowdown. The official PMI firmed to 51.7, from 51.4 in July.

That gave a boost to industrial metals, with copper nearing its highest since late 2014 and on track for gains of 7 per cent for August.

European shares firmed too, with London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 ahead by 0.6 - 0.8 per cent. Euro zone inflation marginally beat forecasts, which should give the European Central Bank heart when it meets next week.

"It is almost like we have ended up with a default risk-on (scenario), which is in part predicated on the very benign pricing for what central banks do next," said head of global macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, Michael Metcalfe.

"And that is why the inflation numbers now will be important," especially with energy prices and commodity prices having risen over the last couple of months. "The period where we could have expected favorable inflation numbers (for keeping interest rates low) may have passed."

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei had closed up 0.7 per cent, its best level in two weeks, helped by a pullback in the yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down on the day as emerging market stocks more broadly took a breather too.

But August has been their eighth straight month of gains -- their best run since 2003 and driving an almost 30-per-cent surge in EM equities this year.

The yuan posted its biggest monthly gain, in percentage terms, since the Chinese currency was revalued and taken off a fixed dollar peg in 2005.

The onshore yuan has risen just over 2 per cent against the dollar in August, a sizable gain for a currency that typically trades in a wafer-thin range.

Wall Street had got a boost on Wednesday when data showed the U.S. economy grew at an upwardly revised 3-per-cent annualized pace in the second quarter, courtesy of robust consumer spending and strong business investment.

Other figures showed U.S. private-sector employers hired 237,000 workers in August, the biggest monthly increase in five months and an upbeat signal for payrolls on Friday.

The better economic news helped distract from rumblings in the Korean peninsula and lifted the dollar.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared "talking is not the answer" to the tense standoff with North Korea over its nuclear missile development, but his defense chief said diplomatic solutions were still an option.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar crept ahead to 93.196, up from a 2-1/2-year low of 91.621 touched on Tuesday and on course for its first monthly rise since February.

The dollar also bounced to 110.50 yen, off a 4-1/2-month low of 108.25.

The euro retreated to $1.1845 from its top of $1.2069, weighed in part by speculation the European Central Bank might start to protest at the currency's strength.

"The exchange rate has become a bigger issue," an ECB source told Reuters on Thursday. "It is now less favorable for an exit (from the bank's 60 billion-euro-a-month stimulus program) and a stronger argument for a muddle-through option."

The euro has risen over 13 percent against the dollar this year as pessimism over the euro bloc has dissipated and its economy has started to gain some traction.

Euro zone bond yields - which move inversely to price - have moved back down though in line with U.S. Treasuries, which are back at 2.14 percent after their biggest monthly drop in over a year.

The bounce in the dollar shaved 0.5 per cent off the price of gold to $1,302.50 an ounce, short of Tuesday's 9-1/2-month high of $1,325.94.

With so much U.S. refinery capacity shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, oil prices were hit by demand concerns. Brent eased 9 cents to $50.77 a barrel, while U.S. crude hovered at $46.05.