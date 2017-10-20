At the open: TSX starts broadly higher, near eight-month high

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, touching its strongest level in nearly eight months as financials led the broad-based gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 52.52 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 15,870.52 shortly after the open.

Consumer staples was the lone declining sector among the index's 10 main groups.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pressured by data showing a surprise drop in domestic retail sales and as the greenback broadly gained.

Retail sales fell by 0.3 per cent in August from July, with lower sales at food, building supplies and home furnishing retailers. Analysts had forecast an increase of 0.5 per cent.

"That suggests there is a little more deceleration in the economy than the market expected," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

"It does support recent price action which has seen markets price in a smaller and smaller chance of (further) tightening from the Bank of Canada this year."

Chances of another interest rate increase this year fell to less than 50 per cent from 57 per cent before the data, while the probability of a hike as soon as next week slipped to less than 20 per cent, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

The central bank will make an rate decision on Wednesday. It hiked in July and September, the first rate increases since 2010, after rapid expansion in the domestic economy in the first half of the year.

But economists expect growth to slow in the second half of the year, and separate data on Friday showed that inflation remains well below the central bank's 2-per-cent target.

The annual inflation rate increased to 1.6 per cent in September from 1.4 per cent in August, matching forecasts.

The U.S. dollar rose as progress on a U.S. tax overhaul raised prospects of a fiscal boost to the economy.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2578 to the greenback, or 79.50 U.S. cents, down 0.7 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2477 to $1.2582.

Wall Street opened higher on Friday, with the S&P and the Dow recording new highs, on growth optimism as the Trump administration inched a step closer to implementing its tax-cut plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.88 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 23,242.92. The S&P 500 gained 7.96 points, or 0.310683 per cent, to 2,570.06. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.86 points, or 0.44 pe rcent,

The Republican-controlled Senate approved by a 51-to-49 vote a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year in a pursuit to legislate the tax-cut package without Democratic support.

Hopes of tax cuts have helped the market rally, as companies expect the move to lift economic growth and inflation.

"The good thing is we're seeing incremental positives as we move toward tax cuts," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Third-quarter earnings season gets under way, with 73 per cent of the 74 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far beating expectations.

"We've got more good news than bad on the earnings front, economic data that's been fairly consistent, yield that's stuck around 2.3 (per cent) and oil prices around $52. That's all consistent with the market that's doing the slow grind higher," Mr. Hogan said.

The Dow and the S&P 500 turned higher to close at record levels on Thursday after a Politico report said Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is the leading candidate for Fed chair.

Investors are keen to know who Mr. Trump will pick as the nominee. Mr. Trump has concluded interviews with the five candidates he is considering for the post and could announce a decision as early as next week, Reuters reported.

European stocks, the dollar and bond yields climbed on Friday as investors speculated that the "Trumpflation trade" could be back in play..

The vote was seen as overcoming a crucial hurdle in President Donald Trump's plans for fiscal stimulus, and drove an increase in risk appetite across markets.

European shares rebounded from their worst day in two months, also helped by well-received earnings reports for Volvo and Ericsson and high German producer-price inflation numbers. Spanish stocks lagged, though, kept under pressure by worries over the Catalonia region.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei stock index logged its longest winning streak in more than half a century, while the dollar hit a more-than three-month high against the yen.

The Swiss franc - which along with the yen is often bought at times of investor uncertainty - dropped to its weakest against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015.

The VIX "fear index", which briefly spiked close to 12 on Thursday, was back down below 10.

"The risk environment remains constructive, regardless of increased political uncertainty as related to Europe," wrote Credit Agricole analysts in a note to clients.

"The latest development is taken as a first step towards tax overhaul, and may be understood as an indication that there is willingness to accelerate efforts with respect to cuts."

While European bond yields were also pulled higher, the "transatlantic spread" between Treasury yields and their German equivalents stretched to 197 basis points, its widest since June.,..

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, edged up towards record highs.

"We could see the revamp of the Trumpflation trade," said ING strategist Martin van Vliet, in Amsterdam. "There are still some steps to go but the bottom line is that the door to tax cuts has opened a bit further."

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei - which tends to show a negative correlation to the yen - logged its 14th straight session of gains, its longest such streak since 1961, after eking out a 0.04 percent rise for a robust weekly jump of 1.4 percent.

The yen was on track for its worst week in five against the dollar, with the greenback climbing as much as 0.8 percent on Friday to 113.42 yen, its strongest since mid-July, as investors readied for Sunday's Japanese national election.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc is expected to secure a roughly two-thirds majority.

"That kind of result would not have a big impact on the yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. "But it is important to see whether or not the (ruling Liberal Democratic Party) considers it a victory for Abe or not."

The dollar index - which tracks it against a basket of six other major currencies - climbed 0.1 per cent.

Shares in New Zealand notched their 14th straight rising session and fifth winning week to close at a record after the nationalist New Zealand First Party agreed to form a new government with the centre-left Labour Party following weeks of political negotiations, ending the centre-right National Party's decade in power.

But the New Zealand dollar wallowed at five month lows after a 1.7-per-cent fall on Thursday, its largest daily fall since June 2016, on concerns the new Labour coalition will take a tougher stance on immigration and foreign investment.

Oil prices fell and were set for a weekly loss as investors sought to book profits, despite tensions in the Middle East that have slashed supplies of crude.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, was down 35 cents at $56.88 a barrel.