At the open: TSX rises amid broad-based gains, HBC jumps

Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open with across-the-board gains led by financial stocks, while Hudson's Bay Co shares jumped after the company announced the sale of its Lord & Taylor flagship building and an investment deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.78 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 15,901.54. All 10 of the index's key sectors advanced.

HBC was up 6.98 per cent to $12.57 in early trading after announcing a $1-billion deal to sell its flagship store in New York to WeWork Cos and team up with the office-sharing business to run its operations in parts of HBC's stores.

The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose, with the currency holding near a two-month low touched earlier in the day as investors braced for a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

At 8:54 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at $1.2643 to the greenback, or 79.10 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2622, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 18 at $1.2668.

After back-to-back interest rate increases, the Bank of Canada can stay on the sidelines for longer than first anticipated, with tighter mortgage rules slowing the housing market and uncertainty about the North American Free Trade Agreement clouding the outlook for the economy.

Chances of a rate increase this week have sunk to about 25 per cent from nearly 50 per cent in mid-September, the overnight index swaps market indicates.

The central bank's policy rate sits at 1 per cent.

The Dow Jones opened at a record high on Tuesday, powered by a 6-per-cent surge in Caterpillar's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.25 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 23,404.21. The S&P 500 gained 4.96 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,569.94. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.99 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 6,598.82.

The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker beat third-quarter profit and sales estimates and raised its full-year forecast, putting its shares on course to open at a record high.

The other Dow components that reported upbeat results include 3M and United Technologies.

"The reaction to the earnings from the Dow components is in favor," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"Chances are, with this strong an opening, it will likely remain positive."

Third-quarter earnings season has been largely positive, with three quarters of the 97 S&P 500 companies that have reported results as of Monday beating profit estimates.

Wall Street retreated from all-time highs on Monday, as declines in technology and industrial stocks weighed.

Strong earnings and hopes on President Donald Trump's tax plans moving forward have helped the Dow and S&P close at record highs on all five trading days last week.

Investors are also keeping a watch on any news around the nomination of the new Federal Reserve chief. Trump told reporters on Monday he is "very, very close" to deciding who should chair the Fed after interviewing five candidates for the position.

Brent oil rose towards $58 a barrel on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut, while prices also drew support from forecasts of a further drop in U.S. crude inventories.

The Saudi energy minister said the focus remained on reducing oil stocks in industrialised countries to their five-year average and raised the prospect of prolonged output restraint once an OPEC-led supply-cutting pact ends.

The oil market has been concerned that, once the supply deal expires, producers will ramp up shipments again and cause prices to fall.

"When we get closer to that (five-year average) we will decide how we smoothly exit the current arrangement, maybe go to a different arrangement to keep supply and demand closely balanced so we don't have a return to higher inventories," the minister, Khalid al-Falih, told Reuters.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 22 cents at $57.59 a barrel. It reached $59.49 on Sept. 26, its highest since July 2015. U.S. crude gained 34 cents to $52.24.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and nine other producers, have cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) since January. The pact runs to March 2018 and they are considering extending it.

Prices also drew support from expectations that U.S. crude inventories will show a drop of 2.5 million barrels in the latest weekly supply reports, which would be the fifth straight week of decline and a sign the OPEC-led cut is working.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, releases its data at 2030 GMT on Tuesday. The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration reports on Wednesday.

Oil was down earlier in the session as crude flows through Iraq's northern pipeline to Ceyhan in Turkey rose further.

Pumping along the pipeline rose to 300,000 bpd on Tuesday, a shipping source said. Output fell from 600,000 bpd last week when Iraqi forces retook control of oilfields from Kurdish fighters.

The disruption to exports from Iraq, the second-largest producer in OPEC, has helped support the market and should give the group's already high compliance with the cutback agreement a boost in October.