TSX breaks 16,000 threshold for first time

Canada's main stock index turned positive shortly after the open on Monday as energy and material stocks lift, while Canopy Growth Corp surged more than 16 per cent on Constellation Brands Inc stake.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 73.60 points to 16,027.11 in early trading.

Eight of the index's 10 primary sectors advanced.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but traded in a narrow range as investors braced for top-tier domestic data later in the week.

Canadian data on Tuesday is expected to show that the economy grew by just 0.1 percent in August, which would support expectations for slower growth in the third quarter after a strong first half of the year.

Canada's employment report for October and the trade report for September are due on Friday.

The Canadian dollar has been the weakest performer of the G10 currencies since the Bank of Canada last raised rates in September, and some strategists predict more declines in value after the central bank on Wednesday dialed back expectations for more hikes this year.

The central bank also hiked in July, which was the first in nearly seven years. Its policy rate sits at 1 per cent.

At 9:22 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2847 to the greenback, or 77.84 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2812 to $1.2855.

On Friday, it touched its weakest in more than three months at $1.2916.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a record rally last week as investors waited for a decision on the next Federal Reserve head and assessed the first charges in connection with a probe into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.13 points, or 0.25 percent, to 23,376.06. The S&P 500 lost 5.75 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,575.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.77 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,694.50.

A strong rally in the technology sector helped drive global stocks to a record high on Monday, while a recovery in Spanish markets supported European shares after an opinion poll smoothed investors' concerns over Catalan secession.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.2 per cent to its highest ever level. The index has surged 17.7 per cent so far in 2017, and is on track for its best annual showing since 2013.

Euro zone stocks climbed 0.3 per cent, holding near their highest level in 10 years. European stocks have rallied this year as a healthy economy dovetailed with convincing growth in corporate earnings and a reduction in political risk.

"There is an avalanche of things that are happening or going to happen, but markets are just shrugging it off. It's like markets have been vaccinated against bad news thanks to the strength of the global business cycle," said Marie Owens Thomsen, global head of economic research at Indosuez Wealth Management in Geneva.

Spanish stocks extended gains, up 2 per cent and set for their best day in three weeks after a weekend poll suggested Catalan secessionists may lose their majority in regional elections scheduled for December.

Spain's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.486 per cent. Banks Caixabank and Sabadell, which moved their headquarters out of Catalonia due to the crisis, led gains on the IBEX.

The broader market showed signs of relief, with euro zone banks rising 0.6 per cent and Italian bond yields - which have been sensitive to the Spanish crisis - also falling.

Technology stocks also drove European trading, riding a wave of gains on the Nasdaq and in Asia after Apple said pre-orders for its new iPhone X were "off the charts".

iPhone component suppliers AMS, Dialog Semiconductor and STMicro led gains.

Europe's tech sector has quietly boomed, and has outperformed the Nasdaq so far this year.

In a week of policy meetings by three major central banks, gold edged down 0.1 per cent on investor caution.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates on Thursday, reversing its monetary easing following Britain's June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, but investors feared the decision could create more volatility than the well-received stimulus extension by the European Central Bank last week.

"This coming week will see whether the BoE has also managed to steer markets in the right direction," said Societe Generale analysts in a note.

Sterling rose 0.5 per cent against the dollar as traders bid the currency higher on the expected rate rise.

Other major currencies kept to tight ranges as markets also awaited interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The dollar fell 0.3 per cent against a basket of currencies as investors focused on the impending appointment of the next Federal Reserve chair, with speculation rife that Fed governor Jerome Powell is the favoured candidate.

An announcement is expected this week.

Relief over the situation in Spain helped the euro recover from a three-month low to trade up 0.2 per cent at $1.1629. The ECB's decision last week to extend bond purchases into September 2018 had sent the single currency sharply lower.

Oil markets firmed and energy stocks rose on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut due to expire next March would be extended.

Brent crude held above $60 a barrel, near its highest since mid-2015, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were near an eight-month high. Europe's oil and gas stocks rose 0.6 percent, among top gainers.

In other commodities, copper traded up 0.5 percent, recovering from the previous sessions two-week low.

The surge in tech stocks helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gain 0.4 per cent overnight.

Apple's results on Thursday could offer the next big catalyst for tech stocks' seemingly unstoppable rise.