At the open: TSX rises as energy, banking stocks gain

Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Wednesday as heavyweight energy and financial stocks rose and convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard gained after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.52 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 15,136.67 shortly after the open. All 10 of its main sector were in positive territory.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. rose 2.0 per cent to $60.67 after reporting first-quarter results.

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, but investors are expected to remain cautious amid tensions on the Korean peninsula and concerns that the Category 5 Hurricane Irma could hit the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.69 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 21,832. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,465.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.22 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,395.80.

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test yet on Sunday, triggering a dramatic escalation of its stand-off with the United States that drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

"I think it (North Korea) is still going to be a factor with a bit of nervousness out there. We also have another hurricane heading towards Florida," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "We're already seeing water flying off the shelves at grocery stores."

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, churned across northern Caribbean islands with a potentially catastrophic mix of fierce winds, surf and rain, en route to a possible Florida landfall at the weekend.

Gold rose to near one-year highs, while the bond market rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting a near 10-month low on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve issues its Beige Book, a round-up of anecdotes on the health of the economy, at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Three Fed policymakers on Tuesday expressed doubts about further rate hikes, with one influential policymaker calling for a delay in raising U.S. interest rates until the Fed is confident inflation will rebound.

Data showed the U.S. trade deficit increased less than expected in July as both exports and imports fell, suggesting that trade could contribute to economic growth in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said the trade gap rose 0.3 percent to $43.7 billion, compared with an increase to $44.6 billion forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management at 10:00 a.m. ET on index of nonmanufacturing activity for August.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as strong global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Storm Harvey.

Brent had gained 82 cents to $54.20 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 55 cents at $49.21 a barrel.

"Prices are extending the momentum seen in the last few days due to a number of U.S. refineries restarting after Harvey," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

"There were concerns over a big drop in crude demand but with refinery restarts or announcements of them ... we see that their infrastructure has been mostly preserved," he said.

Many refineries, pipelines and ports that were knocked out by Harvey 10 days ago are restarting.

On Tuesday, about 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, or 20 percent of the U.S. total, was shut. This compares with 4.2 million bpd at the height of the storm.

But traders remained wary of Hurricane Irma, rated the most powerful Category 5 storm and heading towards the Caribbean and Florida, raising concerns that it could knock out other refineries and cause more fuel shortages.

Around 250,000 bpd of refining capacity in the Dominican Republic and Cuba lies in the immediate path of Irma, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Fuel storage data on Wednesday from the American Petroleum Institute and on Thursday from the Energy Information Administration is expected to give a better view of the extent of Harvey's impact on U.S. fuel inventories. But analysts say it will take a few weeks more to get a complete picture.

There is also another tropical storm on Irma's heels in the Atlantic, and another one active in the Gulf of Mexico.

Longer-term, the oil industry outlook is for ample supplies and low prices as crude output remains high in the three biggest producing regions: Russia, the Middle East and North America.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he expected the 2018 Brent price be $45 to $55 a barrel. Kuwaiti oil minister Essam al-Marzouq forecast Brent would hover between $50 and $55 until the end of 2017.

Analysts said oil companies had adjusted to lower prices by cutting costs and were helped by improved refinery margins.

"The oil majors are looking more comfortable at lower oil prices, posting strong quarterly results in Q2 despite weaker upstream revenue," BMI Research said.