At the open: TSX rises as energy gains offset miner falls

Canada's main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Thursday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices rallied, while mining companies weighed as copper and other base metals prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.52 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,138.33. Six of its 10 main sectors were lower.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as an uptick in August consumer prices inflation boosted the odds of another interest rate hike this year, and as shares of Apple remained under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 22,139.8. The S&P 500 lost 4.93 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,493.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.95 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,439.24.

A Labor Department report showed consumer price index (CPI) rose more than expected last month and the gain was the largest in seven months, lifting the year-on-year increase to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent in July.

Still, both consumer prices and personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, remain stuck below its 2-percent target.

"I don't think they should raise rates in December, but they will, in order to counteract any kind of slowdown in the overall economy," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

The chances of a rate hike in December rose to 50.9 per cent from 41.3 per cent before the release of the data, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The CPI data is the last to be released before the Fed's Sept. 19-20 policy meeting, where it is expected to outline a program to start offloading its $4.2 trillion balance sheet.

Sterling jumped after the Bank of England warned it could raise interest rates for the first time in a decade in the coming months while the dollar rose after above-forecast inflation data that could allow the Federal Reserve to hike for a third time this year.

Earlier, weak Chinese data had weighed on European and Asian shares and pulled an MSCI measure of world stock prices down from record highs hit on Wednesday.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 share index fell sharply after the BoE warning, which followed a monetary policy meeting, and was last down 0.7 percent at a two-week low.

Policymakers kept rates unchanged at a record low 0.25 per cent but warned a hike was likely to be needed in coming months if the economy keeps growing and inflationary pressures continue to build.

Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union has raised doubts about the long-term health of the economy and strong short-term inflationary pressures.

Sterling rose to as high as $1.3358, adding a cent and a half to touch its strongest in more than a year, and to 89.11 pence per euro after the decision.

Britain's 10-year gilt yield rose to its highest since early August at 1.21 per cent, up 7 basis points on the day. The rate-sensitive two-year yield was on course for its biggest weekly rise in over two years.

"After recent warnings that markets were under-priced for potential interest rate hikes, the MPC appears close to following through and tightening its policy in response to above-target inflation," said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street Global Markets.

The U.S. dollar reversed earlier falls and rose against a basket of major currencies after data showed consumer price inflation edged up to 0.4 per cent last month, beating forecasts for 0.3 per cent.

The dollar was 0.4 per cent stronger at 110.90 yen while the euro fell 0.3 percent to flat at $1.1847.

The dollar hit a 10-month low of 107.32 yen last week on worries over Hurricane Irma and North Korea but has rallied since as U.S. Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for risk grew.

The Swiss franc fell against the dollar and the euro after Switzerland's central bank softened its language on the franc's value, dropping its mantra that it was "significantly overvalued" and saying instead that it was "highly valued".

SHARES FALL

Shares fell in Asia, knocking MSCI's All-Country World index , which tracks shares in 46 countries, off a record high hit on Wednesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index opened lower but was last flat on the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent. China stocks fell 0.3 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei index closed down 0.3 percent as the China numbers weighed on sentiment.

In fixed income markets, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.4 basis points to 2.21 percent.

Their German equivalents, the benchmark for borrowing costs in the euro zone, hit a 3-1/2-week high of 0.42 percent .

A weaker euro, which is down 1.7 percent from 2-1/2-year highs hit against the dollar last week, could encourage the European Central Bank to bring forward plans to withdraw monetary stimulus that has crushed euro zone bond yields.

"The weaker euro has amplified the headwinds facing the bond market," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank. "With the euro off its highs, it is easier for the ECB to taper next year."

Among commodities, copper fell 1 percent to $6,487 a tonne on concerns about excess supply.

Oil prices rose, building on gains racked up on Wednesday when the International Energy Agency forecast stronger global demand. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 40 cents at $55.57 a barrel.

Gold hit its lowest in almost two weeks as the dollar held firm. The metal fell to as low as $1,315.71 an ounce before rebounding to $1,323.