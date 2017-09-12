At the open: TSX rises as financials, industrial gain

Canada's main stock index turned higher in early trade on Tuesday, led by financial and industrial stocks as Hurricane Irma appeared to have caused less damage than feared and a fertilizer merger got a green light.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,064.62 shortly after opening in the red.

The S&P opened at a record high on Tuesday as Irma further weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, and ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Apple's new iPhone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.57 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 22,106.94. The S&P 500 gained 4.45 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,492.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.81 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 6,446.07

The weakening of Irma, the second major natural disaster to hit the United States after Hurricane Harvey, allayed concerns about the severity of its financial impact.

"Investors have gained confidence that the worst is over and concerns over Irma's economic impact seem to have disappeared for the moment," said Andre Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

All eyes will be on Apple as it prepares to unveil the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone, whose sales will also have repercussions on its many suppliers and rivals.

Apple shares were up 0.1 per cent ahead of the event, scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The market also seemed to shrug off North Korea's threat that the United States would soon face the "greatest pain" it had ever experienced in the wake of the U.N. stepping up sanctions against Pyongyang on Monday due to its nuclear tests.

North Korea on Tuesday rejected the U.N. Security Council resolution, which imposed a ban on the country's textile exports and capped crude oil imports.

"Although North Korea is a threat and can make the market nervous because of uncertainty, more and more global powers are coming on board, taking the pressure off of just the U.S. dealing with it. About that, the investors feel good," Mr. Bakhos said.

All three major Wall Street indexes closed up more than 1 per cent on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record high, as concerns over Irma faded and North Korea did not, as some had feared, test-fire missiles over the weekend during its founders day celebrations.

In economic data, the Labor Department is expected to release its monthly job openings and labor turnover survey report for July at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings rose to 6.163 million in June.

Oil prices recouped some losses on Tuesday, helped by OPEC saying its output fell in August, indicating a production-cutting deal with non-member countries is helping to tackle a supply gut.

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also raised its demand forecast for 2018, and said two hurricanes that hit the United States in recent weeks would have "negligible" impacts on demand.

The market is grappling with Hurricane Irma's effect on demand, even as refinery restarts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey boosted crude oil consumption expectations. International benchmark Brent crude edged 32 cents higher to $54.16 per barrel from the previous close. Earlier in the day, it traded as low as $53.42.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 17 cents higher at $48.24 a barrel. It had traded down to $47.73.

The 14-country producer group said its oil output in August fell by 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) from July to 32.76 million bpd, below a demand forecast.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday a deal to cut supply would help the market rebalance and strong demand could further reduce oil inventories.

OPEC said inventories were falling and that an increase in the price of Brent crude for immediate delivery to a premium to that for later supplies raised hopes that a rebalancing is under way.

"This is due to the shooting up of demand for prompt-loading barrels and amid increasing sentiment that the oil market will rebalance over the next year with a major drawdown in crude and product stocks," OPEC said in the report.