At the open: TSX rises as resources rally on commodity prices

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as higher commodity prices fueled energy and mining stocks to lead the market higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 57.05 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,864.22 shortly after the open.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Major Wall Street indexes hit fresh records at the open on Monday on gains in financial and technology stocks even as investors awaited a slew of earnings reports this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.24 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 22,928.96. The S&P 500 gained 5.39 points, or 0.21111 per cent, to 2,558.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.87 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,626.67.

55 S&P 500 companies are expected to report this week. Out of the 32 that have reported so far, 84.4 per cent have beat earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reactions to bank results last week were muted, with those for JP Morgan and Citi undermined by concerns over credit card losses. Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley report before markets open on Tuesday.

Traders said investors who have driven Wall Street to further record highs this year, were yet to show clear signs of turning more negative.

"The market still wants to be optimistic, it wants to continue to move higher from here," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

"It seems to be the trend recently that companies report good earnings and the market sells them off a little bit, taking it as an opportunity to lock in profits. But its not something that should worry long term investors."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

World stocks and commodities got a boost from upbeat Chinese data on Monday, while U.S. oil futures jumped to a near six-month high as escalating tensions between the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces threatened supply.

Brent crude futures jumped about 2 per cent to $58.32 per barrel, and U.S. WTI crude rose 1.55 per cent to $52.21.

Wall Street indexes ended higher on Friday, with the S&P recording gains for the fifth straight week after upbeat retail sales data for September.

However, inflation data on Friday showed September consumer prices came in below expectations. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the U.S economy remains strong and the strength of the labor market calls for continued gradual increases in interest rates despite subdued inflation.