At the open: TSX rises, helped by jump in shares of Aecon Group

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the financial and energy groups gained ground, while shares of Aecon Group Inc surged 19 per cent after the company agreed to be bought by China's CCC International Holding Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 44.76 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,899.53, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar steadied against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Thursday, with the loonie hovering near a 3-month low it hit the day before when the Bank of Canada cooled expectations for another interest rate hike this year.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases, pressuring the euro.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its policy rate unchanged at 1 percent. Governor Stephen Poloz pointed to slack in the labor market as evidence that there could be more room for growth in the economy without spurring price rises.

Average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees rose 0.9 per cent in August from July, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday. Compared with August 2016, earnings climbed 1.7 per cent.

Perceived chances of another hike by the end of the year have fallen to 27 per cent from 37 per cent before the rate decision, the overnight index swaps market showed.

At 9:02 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2801 to the greenback, or 78.12 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2780 to $1.2815. On Wednesday, it touched its weakest since July 12 at C$1.2816.

The Dow and the S&P were higher at the open on Thursday, while the Nasdaq was little changed, as investors assessed a flood of corporate results in one of the busiest days for the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.42 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 23,442.88. The S&P 500 gained 6.78 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,563.93. The Nasdaq Composite added 3.53 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,567.42.

The euro and bond yields fell on Thursday and stocks rose as the European Central Bank proceeded with caution with its biggest step yet in unwinding years of loose monetary policy.

The euro skidded almost half a percent to back below $1.18 after the ECB said it was halving its stimulus to 30 billion euros a month, but made clear that any rise in interest rates remained way off in the distance.

Moves were then compounded by reports that Janet Yellen was no longer in the running for an extension to her Fed term as Wall Street traders also began to digest a heavy dump of tech earnings firm earnings.

The ECB had taken a leaf out of the Fed's book by also promising to keep reinvesting the proceeds from the 2.4 trillion euros worth of bonds it has hoovered up since early 2015.

"Mario Draghi has once again stressed that the ECB will maintain a very gradual approach to its monetary policy, and that short term rates will not rise before well after purchases have been stopped," said Julien-Pierre Nouen, Chief Economic Strategist at Lazard Frères Gestion.

In a pre-ECB appetiser, Sweden and Norway's central banks had both kept their interest rates on hold. Their currencies barely budged, though, as attention remained firmly on the ECB and the euro zone.

European bonds, which like other global fixed income markets have seen a selloff over the last week, rallied. The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond was down 4 basis points on the day at 0.44 percent. Longer 30-year Italian yields hit their lowest in a month.

That was after U.S. Treasury yields had hit a seven-month high of 2.4750 per cent overnight.

Elsewhere in currencies, Britain's sterling built on strong GDP data boost to hit a 9-day high before the revitalised dollar struck back.

The greenback steadied at 113.840 yen after hitting a three-month top overnight. It was also down 0.1 per cent against a broader basket of major currencies.

South Africa's rand was the day's big mover again, though. It dropped another 1 percent after Wednesday's budget had slashed growth forecasts, ramped up debt projections and reignite fears for its investment grade credit rating.

It left the currency down almost 4 per cent and heading for its worst week since the sacking of a respected former finance minister in March.

Among commodities, oil slipped a touch following an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and high U.S. production and exports.

Brent crude was down 9 cents at $58.36 a barrel. The global benchmark is not far below its 26-month high of $59.49 hit in late September. U.S. light crude crept up to $52.22.

Markets have been supported by comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister earlier this week reiterating the kingdom's determination to end a global supply glut that has weighed on prices for more than three years.

Gold drifted down, having started the session lower but the main metal market mover was aluminium, which surged to its highest in more than five years as expectations grew that growing demand and cuts to output from China will squeeze supply.

It reached $2,215 a tonne, the highest since March 2012.

"New price support has emerged in the form of cost inflation," analysts at Standard Chartered said.