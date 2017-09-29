At the open: TSX rises to 4-month high as financials climb

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to a four-month high as financial shares climbed, while Bombardier Inc got a boost after sealing a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet SPJT.BO.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,643.3. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Bombardier was up 2.5 per cent to $2.27 in early trading.

U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Friday after data showed cooling consumer spending in August and slowing pace of inflation growth, pointing to moderation in economic activity in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.33 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 22,346.87. The S&P 500 lost 0.36 points, or 0.014342 per cent, to 2,509.7. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.63 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 6,462.08.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.1 per cent last month as Hurricane Harvey weighed on auto sales.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 per cent in August, slowing the pace of annual rise in core PCE price index to 1.3 per cent, the smallest increase in nearly two years.

Despite inflation remaining stubbornly below the Federal Reserve's 2-per-cent target, the odds of an interest rate hike in December remains high, as suggested by Fed Chair Janet Yellen's recent speech.

Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 71.4-per-cent probability of December move, up from 32.5 per cent a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Investors also remained skeptical about President Donald Trump's ability to push his tax plan through Congress.

Mr. Trump's plan called for tax cuts for most Americans, but drew criticism that the plan favors business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

"For the market the most important thing is tax cuts for the corporations and that, most likely, will not be tampered with," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"But any disappointment going forward, would certainly take the wind out of this market as it has rallied on hopes of cuts."

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly rise in 2017 after Mr. Trump's tax plan, while the three major Wall Street indexes were set to lock in gains for the month and the quarter.

U.S. stocks have held steady at record levels even as concerns about a standoff with North Korea, political mayhem in Washington and timing of the interest rate hikes caused brief setbacks.

Oil edged higher on Friday as tensions around Iraqi Kurdistan threatened the region's crude supplies, helping Brent prices to their strongest third-quarter performance since 2004.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up 17 cents at $57.58 a barrel, notching up a third-quarter gain of around 20 percent.

The contract had reached its highest in more than two years earlier in the week, resulting in a fifth consecutive weekly gain. This performance is Brent's longest weekly bull run since June 2016.

U.S. crude traded up 9 cents at $51.65 a barrel, on track for its strongest third quarter in 10 years and its longest streak of weekly gains since January.

"Oil prices remain firm with the backdrop of tensions between Iraq/Turkey/Iran and Kurdistan still threatening to halt up to 600,000 barrels per day of production from the semi-autonomous region," said Jamie Campbell, head of natural resources at Panmure Gordon.

Iraq's Kurds endorsed secession by nine to one in a referendum on Monday that has angered Turkey, the central government in Baghdad, and other powers, who fear the vote could lead to renewed conflict in the oil-rich region.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the vote illegitimate and has threatened to break with past practice and deal only with the Baghdad government over oil exports from Iraq.

Iran has banned transportation of oil products by Iranian companies to and from Iraq's Kurdistan region, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Friday.

"No rapid solution to the crisis can be expected, which should continue to lend support to the oil price," analysts at Commerzbank wrote.

Most oil that flows through a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey comes from Kurdish sources and a cut-off would severely damage the Kurdish Regional Government, which relies on sales of crude for almost all its hard currency revenues.

So far, oil flows through the pipeline have been normal.

Oil price gains have also been supported this month by anticipated renewed demand from U.S. refiners that were resuming operations after shutdowns due to Hurricane Harvey.

Even more bullish views have already started to appear in the oil options market that has seen a spike in activity at $100 a barrel, indicating some oil bulls are betting the price could trade around that level by this time next year.

Analysts polled by Reuters on a monthly basis also slightly lifted their 2017 price forecasts on Friday but were more skeptical of further gains in 2018.

However, Middle Eastern oil producers are concerned the recent price rise will incentivise more U.S. shale production and push prices lower again.