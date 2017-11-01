At the open: TSX rises to new high as energy stocks rally

Broad gains across Canada's main stock index, led by energy and resource stocks, helped drive the index to a fresh record on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 62.67 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 16,088.26.

Nine of the index's 10 key groups advanced.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, hovering near a three-month low hit last week, as investors braced for an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The loonie has fallen 6.5 per cent since early September, pressured by a more dovish tone from the Bank of Canada after it hiked rates in July and September for the first time in seven years.

On Tuesday, data showed a surprise contraction in the Canadian economy in August and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Canada is at a "crucial" spot in the economic cycle with significant uncertainties clouding the way forward.

The central bank's caution has overshadowed a nearly 10-month high for the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.97 per cent to $54.91 a barrel as data showed OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also widely expected to keep to the deal.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies ahead of the Fed decision.

The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged as speculation swirls on who will be its next leader, but will likely point to a firming economy as it edges closer to a possible rate increase next month.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At 9:08 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2905 to the greenback, or 77.49 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2872 to $1.2908. On Friday, it touched its weakest in more than three months at $1.2916

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after data showed U.S. companies added the most workers in seven months in October, and as corporate earnings helped boost Wall Street shares.

The two-year fell 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.403 percent and the 10-year declined 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.969 per cent.

The S&P and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Wednesday, as better-than-expected private jobs data added to the upbeat sentiment following healthy third-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.95 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 23,478.19. The S&P 500 gained 9.52 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,584.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.71 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,759.38.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. private employers hired 235,000 workers in October, the most since March and exceeding a median forecast of 200,000 among economists polled by Reuters, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

"We're in a very positive environment," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Economic data and earnings continue to remain a reason for optimism. The market will look for signs of a robust economy, and I think the momentum is in place."

Third-quarter earnings have been largely positive, with 72.9 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported topping profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is above the 72-per-cent profit beat rate in the past four quarters.

Investors will also be watching for clues on future rate hikes when the two-day Fed meeting concludes later today.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged as speculation swirls on who will be its next leader, but will likely point to a firming economy as it edges closer to a possible rate rise next month.

The White House has said President Donald Trump will announce his Fed pick on Thursday. Mr. Trump is expected to choose Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is seen as more stock-market friendly, sources have told Reuters.

Also on radar are developments around a long-awaited U.S. tax-cut plan. Legislation expected on Wednesday has been delayed by a day to help resolve differences.

Following the strong ADP data, focus now shifts to Friday's non-farm payrolls report for October. The data will reveal if the labor market has strengthened after a hurricane-ravaged September.

World stock markets notched up a fresh record high on Wednesday, powered by a 3-per-cent jump in basic resources shares after oil prices hit their highest since mid-2015 and by robust earnings from companies such as Sony.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit its highest level since August 2015. Some of that was down to Germany's DAX index which, playing catch-up after Tuesday's holiday, jumped 1.7 per cent to hit a fresh high.

Stock markets in London and Paris climbed 0.2-0.4 per cent on the day, and U.S. stock market futures pointed to another strong session for Wall Street.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a 10-year peak. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.9 per cent to a 21-year high on booming profits for Japan Inc.

Shares of Japanese multinational Sony soared as much as 12.3 per cent to a nine-year high after the electronics and entertainment firm forecast its best ever annual profit.

As of Tuesday's close, 45 per cent of MSCI Europe companies had reported results for the third quarter, of which 66 percent either beat or met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The combination of robust economic and corporate earnings growth from the third quarter is giving the long-running bull market a new lease of life.

"While earnings are good, inflation and bond yields are relatively low, why would you take your money out of stocks?" said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

MSCI's world stock index climbed 0.3 per cent to a record high. Surging oil prices helped lift basic resources stocks in Europe, which include the continent's biggest mining firms, by 3 percent.