At the open: TSX rises with banks, energy stocks

Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Monday, with its biggest banks and heavyweight energy sector providing support while Eldorado Gold Corp fell sharply after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.35 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,894.57 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a big fall to end last week, as investors wait for a rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

At 8:50 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2637 to the greenback, or 79.13 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent and at its weakest level since late August.

The currency had fallen by the most in nine months on Friday as a drop in domestic retail sales bolstered expectations that the central bank would hold steady at a policy announcement on Wednesday after two hikes so far this year.

The greenback has meanwhile been boosted by progress on U.S. tax reforms that raised the prospects of a fiscal lift to its economy.

The European Central Bank is also due to make a closely-watched policy announcement this week in which it is expected to start trimming its monthly asset purchases.

Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield 1.473 and the benchmark 10-year up 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.021 per cent.

The three major Wall Street indexes opened at record highs on Monday as investors cheered the continuation of Abenomics following the Japanese ruling party's emphatic win in the weekend polls.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.09 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 23,331.72. The S&P 500 gained 1.97 points, or 0.076499 per cent, to 2,577.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.75 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,636.81.

Third-quarter earnings season is also in focus, with 37 per cent of S&P 500 companies set to report during the week. Corporate earnings have got off to a strong start, with nearly three quarter of the 88 S&P companies beating profit expectations.

"Investors are being cheered on by the global markets after the Japanese election," said Peter Cardillo, Chief Market Economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"The strength continues based on the prospect of fiscal reform and good earnings."

Wall Street closed at record highs on Friday after the Senate passed a budget resolution, lifting hopes that President Donald Trump's tax plans may move forward.

The top Senate Republican and the White House budget director said on Sunday they hoped for action on the new tax package by the end of the year, while keeping their options open on how to pay for sweeping tax cuts.

Investors are also keen to know who will take over from Janet Yellen as the next Federal Reserve chief after her term expires in February.

Mr. Trump said he would make his choice to lead the Fed soon and was still considering at least three people: Fed Governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and Ms. Yellen.

European STOXX 600 shares rose 0.2 per cent, although banks weighed and Madrid's bourse IBEX lagged its peers, shedding 0.4 percent, as Spain's crisis entered another week.

Madrid took the unprecedented step of firing the government of Catalonia on Saturday in a last resort to thwart its push for independence. Catalan leaders called for civil disobedience in response.

Britain's main share index started the week flat, as weak financials countered stronger consumer staples and further profit warnings held the market in check.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.1 per cent to its highest since 1996, lifting the MSCI All-Country World index to a fresh record high.

Also trading on Abe's big win, euro zone borrowing costs fell, as bond markets ready for the European Central Bank to signal baby steps away from its ultra-easy policy stance on Thursday and for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates in December.

German Bund futures were up 0.1 per cent.

"Now there's a renewed mandate for quantitative easing, which means a weaker yen and stronger Japanese government bond prices. It also has a significant spillover for other developed markets," said Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho.

DOLLAR STRENGTH

Britain's pound edged lower against the dollar as worries over divisions within the ruling Conservative party as well as uncertainty over the Bank of England's interest rate outlook left the currency on unsteady ground.

Growth in British factory orders slowed this month to its weakest in almost a year, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed.

The stronger dollar also increased pressure on some emerging currencies, with the Turkish lira and stocks suffering amid lingering concerns over Ankara's relationship with Washington.

Gold hit its lowest in more than two weeks.

China stocks ended slightly higher on strong gains in consumer and healthcare firms although trading volumes remained thin as investors awaited policy cues from a party congress and data showed growth in new home prices slowed to a crawl in September.

Metals rose across the board on the London Metal Exchange, still basking in the glow of last week's firm growth data in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

The MSCI Emerging Market index was down 0.1 per cent.