At the open: TSX rises with banks, oil companies; Bombardier sinks

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, despite a sharp drop in shares of Bombardier Inc after it was hit by steep U.S. anti-subsidy duties, as financial and energy stocks gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.09 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,507.21 shortly after the open. Bombardier fell 10 per cent.

Bombardier shares were down 8.8 per cent to $2.07 in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited President Donald Trump's administration to outline his new tax plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.25 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 22,347.57. The S&P 500 gained 8.24 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,505.08. The Nasdaq Composite added 34.16 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 6,414.32.

Mr. Trump will call for slashing tax rates on businesses and the wealthy as part of the new plan, which, if passed, would be his first significant legislative win since taking office in January.

"The market really would like to see something positive done. And, right now, tax reform is the only positive thing out there," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"If they manage to get through to a revenue neutral plan, that is going to be received positively, it will make it that much easier to pass."

U.S. stocks have rallied since Mr. Trump's presidential victory last year mainly on hopes of lower taxes, higher infrastructure spending and looser regulation.

The dollar rose to a one-month high against a basket of currencies on rising expectations of a third interest rate hike this year following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Ms. Yellen said on Tuesday that it would be "imprudent" to keep rates on hold until U.S. inflation hit the 2-per-cent target.

Traders now see an 81.4-per-cent chance of a December rate hike, compared with 71.4 per cent a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Shares of major banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were up in premarket trading.

Commerce Department data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and shipments maintained their upward trend, pointing to underlying strength in the economy despite an anticipated drag to growth from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Non-defenve capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.9 per cent last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders increasing 0.3 per cent.

Anticipation of the long-awaited plan helped lift shares in Asia, although gains faded as the day went on. A weaker euro - a boon for exporters - pushed European equities higher.

An index of European banks rose 1.5 percent as the pan-European STOXX 600 share index rose 0.4 per cent to a 10-week high.

Cyclical sectors that had surged on the prospect of "Trumpflation" resulting from the president's pro-growth campaign pledges were the day's top gainers, with miners up 1 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent.

Tokyo shares closed down 0.3 per cent

In currency markets, the euro was down 0.4 per cent to a one-month low below $1.1742, having fallen as low as $1.1732. The single currency traded close to $1.21 earlier this month but was rattled by Sunday's German election, which brought the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party into parliament.

The yen fell 0.6 per cent to 112.92 per dollar, close to an 11-week low, and sterling lost 0.3 percent to $1.3420 against the resurgent greenback, picking up from as low as $1.3363.

Euro zone government bond yields followed Treasury yields higher. German 10-year benchmark yields rose 6 basis points to 0.47 percent.

Brent crude oil fell as much as 1 percent on the strong dollar but held not far from Tuesday's 26-month high when Turkey threatened to cut oil exports from the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Brent, the international benchmark oil price, fell as far as $57.83 a barrel, having hit $59.49 on Tuesday.

Copper rose for the first day in six as traders closed positions before the quarter-end and a holiday in China. The industrial metal rose 1.1 per cent to $6,485 a tonne.

"You see not only that demand in China is doing well, but also that in the longer term demand will increase even more from other sectors, like the electric vehicle industry. At this stage the fundamentals are very supportive of stronger prices," ABN Amro analyst Casper Burgering said.

Gold dipped 0. per cent to $1,290 an ounce.