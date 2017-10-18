At the open: TSX rises, led by CP Rail after earnings beat

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit after the bell on Tuesday, while financial and energy shares also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.03 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,852.93, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.



CP shares rose over 5 per cent in early trading to $220.42.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices and data showing a surprise rise in domestic manufacturing sales.

Canadian factory sales grew by 1.6 percent in August from July as sales increased in motor vehicles, and petroleum and coal, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a decrease of 0.1 percent.

"Today's figures are modestly positive for the Canadian dollar and negative for the front-end of the bond curve," Nick Exarhos, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a research note. "An October move from the Bank of Canada is still a long-shot."

Chances of a hike at next week's interest rate decision have fallen to 22 percent from nearly 50 percent in mid-September, the overnight index swaps market indicates.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as weekly U.S. crude inventories were expected to have fallen steeply and geopolitical tensions around oil-rich Iraq and Iran raised risk premiums.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.69 per cent at $52.24 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2497 to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency, which has recovered from an 11-day low on Tuesday at $1.2591, traded in a range of $1.2487 to $1.2534.

Gains for the loonie have come after news on Tuesday that talks on renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement would be extended through the first quarter of next year.

Still, greater trade policy uncertainty and tighter mortgage underwriting rules "risk slowing future rate hikes by the Bank of Canada," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in a research note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following strong quarterly results from IBM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,111.93. The S&P 500 gained 4.3 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,563.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,632.48.

World stocks stayed near all-time peaks and the dollar extended a winning streak on Wednesday as the focus on upcoming changes to monetary policies in the U.S. and the euro zone grew.

Talk over the next Federal Reserve Chairman lifted the dollar for a fifth straight day as the MSCI's 47-country 'All-World' index inched up 0.1 per cent, staying at striking distance from the record high hit on Monday.

The start of China's Communist Party conference, the extension of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement and uncertainty over the Catalonia crisis in Spain also gave investors something to chew on without reducing risky appetite.

"We need much more clarity on monetary policy: we have the ECB coming up next and we have some issues with the Fed. That's where the market focus is going to be," Peter Rosenstreich, Head of Market Strategy at Swissquote Bank in Geneva said.

In Europe, stocks edged up to near four month highs with a raft of company results in focus while euro zone bond yields rose from five-week lows as investors geared up for a key European Central Bank policy meeting next week.

Rosenstreich said appetite for risky assets remained intact as the solid growth outlook and low inflation combined in reinforcing expectations that the pace of central bank normalisation will be gradual.

"People still see this as a low rate environment and risk appetite continues to drive the market pricing," he said.

Reuters reported last week that policymakers are broadly in agreement about extending asset purchases at a lower volume, with views converging on a nine-month extension.

Back in Asia, the MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, near its late 2007 peak after China President Xi Jinping kicked off the twice-a-decade party congress with a wide-ranging speech.

Jinping said the market would be allowed to play a decisive role in allocating resources but also said the role of the state in the economy had to be strengthened.

Investors are keen for clear direction on economic and financial market reform over the next five years, but history suggests these events can be light on detail.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.8 per cent in reaction, while Shanghai stocks rose 0.3 per cent.

"Market participants are paying much more attention to the party congress this time, as they are watching if any surprise reforms will emerge amid concerns over economic growth," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

Japan's Nikkei rose for a 12th consecutive day, nudging up 0.1 per cent thanks to hopes that this weekend's election will produce political stability and continuation of loose monetary policy.

An opinion poll by Kyodo showed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition was on track for a roughly two-thirds majority in Sunday's general election there.

In currencies, the dollar edged up for a fifth consecutive day as higher U.S. Treasury yields triggered a squeeze on investors who have been broadly bearish on the greenback in recent weeks.

Speculation that President Donald Trump could chose a more hawkish leader to replace Fed Chair Janet Yellen and slow progress of U.S. tax helped the greenback hit a one-week high in the previous session.

The dollar index was up 0.2 per cent to 93.68, extending a rebound from Friday's 2 1/2-week low of 92.749. It rose as high as 93.729 on Tuesday.

Interest rates futures imply around a 90 percent probability of a Fed hike in December.

The euro was down 0.06 per cent at $1.1760, still some way above the recent low and major chart support at $1.1667.

Speeches by several policymakers including European Central Bank due on Wednesday were also in focus ahead of next week's policy meeting although remarks from Draghi at a conference in Frankfurt had limited market impact.

The biggest mover had been Mexico's peso which boasted its biggest rise in over four months after trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico extended the deadline on a contentious round of talks.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said they faced "significant conceptual gaps" in their views and agreed to stretch out the talks in search of solutions.

That however eased fears of a collapse earlier this week.

In commodity markets, talk that the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief may be a policy hawk kept gold pinned down at $1,278.71 an ounce.

Oil prices were lifted by a fall in U.S. crude inventories and concerns that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supplies. Brent crude futures were at $58.31, up 0.8 per cent from their last close - and almost a third above mid-year levels.

Copper prices slipped on profit-taking after the recent rally to three-year highs but expectations of growing demand in top consumer China helped limit losses.