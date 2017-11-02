At the open: TSX seesaws as investors weigh quarterly results

Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and braced for the unveiling of a U.S. tax bill and President Donald Trump's decision on the next Federal Reserve chair.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.05 points to 16,029.28, shortly after the open. Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, adding to its more stable profile this week as investors awaited Mr. Trump's decision and top-tier domestic data.

Story continues below advertisement

The loonie has fallen 6 per cent since posting a more than two-year high in September at $1.2063. But analysts say it has found support around $1.2900, which is near the 50-per-cent retracement of the currency's rapid appreciation from May to September.

The loonie hit its weakest in over three months on Friday at $1.2916, pressured by data which pointed to slower growth in Canada's economy in the third quarter after a rapid expansion in the first half of the year.

Domestic jobs data for October and September trade data are due on Friday.

At 9:27 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2844 to the greenback, or 77.86 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2824 to $1.2876.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped from two-year highs but sentiment remained strong as supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major exporters tightened the market and drained inventories.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday that while monetary policy decisions will have an effect on the Canadian dollar, oil prices will have the biggest long-term impact on the currency.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year firmed 0.5 of a Canadian cent to yield 1.414 per cent and the 10-year gained 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.961 per cent.

Wall Street opened flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 points, or 0 per cent, to 23,434.66. The S&P 500 lost 1.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,577.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.51 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,710.02.

After a one-day postponement, Republicans have made plans for a measure that will seek up to $6 trillion in tax cuts over 10 years but will likely not spell out completely how to offset them. A spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said the tax bill would be made public at 11:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT).

Mr. Trump is widely expected to nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell from a list of five finalists that includes current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Stanford University economist John Taylor, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Powell has broadly supported Ms. Yellen's monetary policy, and in recent years has shared her concern that low inflation justified continuing with a cautious approach to raising interest rates.

Story continues below advertisement

"I think a lot of it is priced in that Powell will be the choice. It's the worst kept secret and it was done to not upset the market," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Trump will announce his choice at 3:00 p.m. ET at the White House, according to his public schedule.

The leadership change comes amid a push toward tighter monetary policy among central banks around the world. The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years.

The Fed on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged but gave encouraging comments about the economy, signaling it was on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.

Strong earnings have propelled stocks to new highs. Of nearly three quarters of the S&P companies that have reported, 73 per cent have topped estimates, led by technology companies.

"I think the market is going to react more to earnings unless there's a big surprise," said Forrest.

Apple, the last major technology company to report, is scheduled to issue earnings after the bell. The stock was down 0.4 per cent in earning trading.

Tesla dipped 4.2 per cent after the electric car maker pushed back its target for volume production on its new Model 3 sedan by about three months, and reported its biggest quarterly loss ever.