At the open: TSX slides as CN Rail, Roots fall

Canada's main stock index was down shortly after the open as Canadian National Railway fell more than 2.5 per cent, and Roots Corp opened 8 per cent below its IPO price.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 37.69 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,867.45.

Roots, known for its trademark beaver logo, rustic casual wear and Canadian-made leather goods, opened at $11.50 in Toronto, compared with its IPO price of $12, and was trading lower at $11.15.

Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as the U.S. corporate earnings season hit its peak, with a handful of companies reporting lacklustre results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.96 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 23,436.8. The S&P 500 lost 2.79 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,566.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.62 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,587.81.

Chipotle plummeted nearly 15 per cent in early trading after the burrito chain posted disappointing sales and earnings.

Advanced Micro Devices tanked 8.8 per cent after the chipmaker's forecast pointed to its first revenue decline in seven quarters.

Boeing slipped 1 per cent after it booked a third-quarter charge related to its troubled KC-46 aerial refueling tanker.

However, the earnings season has been largely positive, with more than 70 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far beating profit expectations.

"The market is looking for additional fuel to continue the drive higher, whether it comes in the form of earnings or tax reform," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the nomination of the next Federal Reserve chief.

Republican senators were favoring Stanford University economist John Taylor over current Fed Governor Jerome Powell, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar skidded 0.7 per cent to $0.7718, touching its lowest levels since mid-July after weak consumer price figures prompted investors to pare expectations of further tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat as a muted open in Europe counterbalanced earlier gains in Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended the session up 0.1 per cent as India, South Korea and Indonesia all hit record highs.

But a 0.5-per-cent fall for Japan's Nikkei stock index saw it snap out of a record 16 straight sessions of gains. That had continued after the victory of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition in Sunday's election fuelled hopes of more cheap money policies designed to keep the yen weak.

Despite Wednesday's share weakness, Abe's victory should reassure overseas investors who had been concerned about policy continuity, and therefore "new money should come into the Tokyo market," said Akio Yoshino, chief economist at Amundi Japan Ltd.

"The strength of corporate earnings should continue to support the Tokyo equity market" in the coming weeks, Yoshino said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 per cent, while euro zone blue chips gained 0.2 per cent. France's CAC 40 rose 0.1 per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.3 per cent.

Euro zone banks were up 0.5 percent, building on the previous session's gains as investors anticipated Thursday's European Central Bank meeting for the next catalyst for financials, which benefit from a rising rate environment.

Recent indications from policymakers have fanned speculation it will opt for a reduction in monthly asset purchases to 30 billion euros from January from 60 billion euros at present. Bets are also that it will keep that in place for 6-9 months.

German business confidence unexpectedly rose to a record high in October after falling for two months in a row, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Oil steadied on Wednesday near a four-week high after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut that has been weighing on the market for three years.

Brent crude futures were flat on the day at $58.33 a barrel, having closed up 96 cents or 1.7 percent on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading down 17 cents at $52.30.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday the kingdom was determined to reduce oil inventories stocks in industrialised countries to their five-year average and raised the prospect of prolonged output restraint once an OPEC-led pact to cut supplies ends.

There is evidence that global inventory levels are falling and demand is strong, but the price has struggled to break above $60 a barrel, partly due to uncertainty about what will happen to crude supplies after March 2018, when the output reduction deal is due to end.

"We've got a two-way battle here and at this stage, the bulls are having it," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

"We are in much better shape than we have been for a long time. The million dollar question is - is the market ready and prepared for a go at key resistance above $60? I still feel that is a step too far," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers have cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) since January. Their pact runs to March 2018, but they are considering extending it.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 519,000 barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a decline of 2.6 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 17,000 barrel decline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release government inventory data on Wednesday.

"The up-trend is pausing for breath but a return to resistance-testing mode is on the cards," PVM Oil Associates strategist Stephen Brennock said in a note.

"Moves and closes above key resistances are needed in order to green light targets higher. These are on WTI at $52.57/68; Brent $58.37."

Disruptions to exports from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, amid tensions between Baghdad and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan have supported oil prices. Kurdish authorities on Wednesday offered to suspend their independence drive.