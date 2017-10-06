At the open: TSX slides as energy stocks drive broad retreat

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as energy stocks, hurt by a sharp fall in oil prices, lead broad declines.

Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources were the most influential movers on the index. Suncor fell 0.8 per cent to $43.69, while Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.6 per cent to $41.34. Encana Corp dropped 2.4 per cent to $14.02.

The energy group slumped 1.4 per cent after oil prices fell on profit-taking as well as renewed concerns about oversupply. Prices snapped a multi-week bull run, with U.S. crude down 2.6 per cent to $49.47 a barrel and Brent crude down 2.1 per cent to $55.80.

Story continues below advertisement

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 66.66 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 15,709.64.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight lost ground.

The heavily-weighted financials group slipped 0.2 per cent, while industrials fell 0.4 per cent.

Bombardier Inc rose 0.7 per cent to $2.21. Reuters reported the plane and train maker spent $2.4-billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states. The report shows the potential impact on the U.S. economy and companies if Bombardier's new CSeries jetliner is kept out of the U.S. market by a trade row with Boeing Co.

The materials group, home to mining and other resource firms, lost 0.9 per cent. Gold miners lost ground as bullion prices fell, with Goldcorp Inc shares down 1.4 per cent at C$16.44.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 185 to 55, for a 3.36-to-1 ratio on the downside.

In the U.S., Wall Street opened lower after a report showed U.S. employment fell in September for the first time in seven years as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed non-farm payrolls decreased by 33,000 jobs last month, the latest indication that the storms undercut economic activity in the third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected jobs to rise by 90,000.

One bright spot was the better-than-expected rise in average wages, up 0.5 per cent, compared with estimates of a 0.3-per-cent increase.

"In any normal month, this print would have sent tremors across global markets, but September was no normal month," said Marcus Bullus, trading director at MB Capital.

"Traders were pricing in a weak print given the severe disruption caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and even though it came in far worse than expected, the markets will go into the weekend feeling there is no reason to panic."

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 27.86 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 22,747.53, the S&P 500 was down 4.6 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,547.47. The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.79 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 6,571.57.

The decline could snap this week's record-setting run for the indexes. The S&P 500 had marked its sixth straight record closing high on Thursday, in large part due to gains in the technology index.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Friday the sector fell 0.3 per cent and dragged down the broader index.

Financials – which rose 0.2 per cent – was the only gainer among the 11 S&P sectors.

Costco dropped 5.1 per cent to $158.50 after the warehouse club retailer reported a fall in gross margins due to an intense price war among grocers. The stock weighed the most on the S&P 500 index.

Synchronoss Technologies jumped nearly 28 per cent to $13.66 after the software maker said it would restart buyout talks with top shareholder Siris Capital Partners.

Drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance was down nearly 2 per cent following a Morgan Stanley downgrade and price target cut.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,849 to 661. On the Nasdaq, 1,411 issues fell and 842 advanced.