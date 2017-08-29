At the open: TSX slides as North Korean tensions weigh

Canada's main stock index fell sharply shortly after the open, tracking global markets roiled by fresh tensions over North Korea after it fired a missile over northern Japan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 90.85 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 14,961.18.

Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were lower, with materials among the few gainer as gold miners benefited from safe-haven gold.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday, with the Dow losing more than 100 points, as North Korea's missile test escalated tensions with the United States, and President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.16 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 21,685.24. The S&P 500 lost 15.85 points, or 0.648463 per cent, to 2,428.39.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.68 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 6,229.34.

The missile, tested early on Tuesday, flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 735 miles off the northern region of Hokkaido, a rare occasion when North Korea fired projectiles over mainland Japan.

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table," Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to fire four missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam after Mr. Trump warned that the reclusive country would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

"It is a risk-off mode and ... investors are either staying on the sidelines for this dust to settle or booking their gains," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Investors scampered to safe-haven assets, with gold jumping to its highest since November and the benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury yield dipping to its lowest since the day after the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

The news also jolted the CBOE Volatility index, which rose 1.94 points to 13.26.

Investors have been pouring into exchange-traded products (ETPs) linked to Vix, particularly and, that were up about 13 percent and were among the most active issues in premarket trading.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF was down nearly 1 per cent.

The S&P and the Dow ended little changed on Monday, with energy and bank shares lower as Tropical Storm Harvey crippled the U.S. energy hub in Texas.

"The effects of Hurricane Harvey are still going to remain prominent as the flooding continues. It is going to have some serious economic impact and just how large that would be is still unclear," Mr. Aslam said.

Story continues below advertisement

The risk-off move spread from Asia to Europe and a rally in the euro to above a key level chipped in to put regional stocks on track at one point for their biggest one-day loss in 11 months.

The pan-European STOXX index fell as much as 1.7 per cent to their lowest in six months before paring losses to trade down 1.3 per cent, while Wall Street futures pointed to sharp losses at the open.

Japan's Nikkei hit a four-month low before paring losses to end 0.5 per cent down and South Korea's Kospi shed as much as 1.6 per cent before ending down 0.2 per cent.

"The North Korean escalation has triggered a significant risk-off move," Alessandro Balsotti, head of asset management at JCI Capital Limited, said in his daily note to clients.

"However ... observers believe it won't be enough to trigger a material reaction from the United States-South Korea axis. It wouldn't be surprising, then, if investors take advantage of this geopolitical fear to buy the dips."

The MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks from developed economies, fell just 0.1 and remained above a five-week low hit earlier his month on jitters over North Korea, growing turmoil at the White House and a deadly attack in Spain.

North Korea fired a missile on Tuesday that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 1,180 km (735 miles) off the northern region of Hokkaido in a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Asian country has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under young leader Kim Jong-Un, but firing projectiles over mainland Japan is his first.

The unprecedented move raised worries that the crisis could further mount, sparking a rush into safe haven assets from the Japanese yen to the Swiss franc and the German bund.

"As a tactic to force all sides to the negotiating table it is a dangerous one that could backfire," said Irene Goh, head of multi-asset solutions for Asia Pacific and a member of the diversified multi-asset committee at Aberdeen Asset Management.

North Korea threatened earlier this month to fire missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

"Investors should look to protect themselves," Mr. Goh added. "The question is where to find safe shelter given how asset prices have become divorced from fundamental value... We believe the safest spot to be is not one place, but many".

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level since mid-April against the yen and was last down 0.7 per cent at 108.55.

The Japanese currency tends to benefit during times of geopolitical or financial stress because Japan is the world's biggest creditor nation and there is an assumption that Japanese investors will repatriate funds should a crisis materialize.

Also the safe-haven Swiss franc strengthened, while gold , up 0.8 per cent to $1,320 an ounce, hit its highest level in more than nine months after three straight days of gains.

The metal also drew support from uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration after remarks last week raised fears of a government shutdown.

Investors also rushed to the safety of U.S. Treasuries, briefly pushing down the 10-year yield to its lowest since mid-November, while the yield on Germany's 10-year government bond fell to 0.336 per cent, the lowest since end June.

Though the risk-averse mood prevailed across financial markets, the euro appeared immune to the geopolitical news.

The single currency surged above 1.20 to the dollar , breaching a key level as investors grew bullish about its outlook after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi refrained from talking about the currency's recent strength and in the backdrop of brewing U.S. fiscal problems.

"The market is still digesting Draghi's comments from Jackson Hole and the U.S. outlook is looking difficult with concerns around the budget and a looming shutdown," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Crude prices slipped lower on Tuesday as the market grappled with the shutdown of 13 percent of refining capacity in the United States after a hurricane ripped through the heart of the country's oil industry.

The refinery closures helped to push U.S. gasoline futures to a two-year high of $1.7799 per gallon on Monday, though they had receded to $1.7466 on Tuesday.

International Brent crude futures were down 7 cents at $51.82 a barrel, having traded as high as $52.19 and as low as $51.36 earlier in the day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged down 24 cents to $46.33 after falling more than 2 per cent in the previous session and trading as high as $46.96 earlier in the day.

The damage assessment could lead to more volatility. Some refineries were preparing for restarts, but heavy rains are expected to last through Wednesday, adding to catastrophic flooding in Houston.

"Refineries in Asia should run much harder to make up for (U.S. closures), which is supportive for Brent," said Olivier Jakob, managing director of oil analysis firm PetroMatrix.

Refineries in Europe and Asia were already gearing up to replace the lost oil products, while the International Energy Agency said it could release emergency oil stocks in the event of extended outages.

Still, Jakob warned that the scale of U.S. upstream outages is not yet clear and extensive damage to oilfields or pipelines could boost WTI prices.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which has now been downgraded from a hurricane, hit oil refiners harder than crude producers.

"Around 2-3 million bpd (barrels per day) of refining capacity is offline or in the process of shutting down ... (and) more than 500,000 bpd of oil production ... is offline," Barclays bank said.

It added that the storm's impact would "linger for several more weeks."

As a result, the discount for U.S. WTI versus Brent surpassed $5 a barrel, its widest in more than two years.

Crude markets were also eyeing disruptions in Libya and Colombia.