At the open: TSX slips as financials weigh; energy stocks jump on deal

Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed by falls among financial stocks, while Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd both jumped after announcing a deal for Cenovus' Pelican Lake assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.15 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,162.45 shortly after the open.

Cenovus was up 3.6 per cent to $10.31 in early trading, while Cannadian Natural Resources rose 0.9 per cent to $39.08.

Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.02 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 21,914.54. The S&P 500 lost 6.69 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 2,469.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.79 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,415.54.

North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, marking a dramatic escalation of the regime's stand-off with the United States and its allies.

The United States blamed North Korea's trading partners on Monday of aiding its nuclear ambitions and the White House declared that "all options to address the North Korean threat are on the table."

"We see no panic in the market just as yet, it feels like it is the calm before the storm and investors are being somewhat cautious," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Equity markets have shown resilience to geopolitical events surrounding North Korea of late, with initial losses erased relatively quickly.

Safe-haven gold pulled back from a one-year high in its first drop in four days.

Futures pared some losses after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, an influential policymaker, said U.S. inflation is falling "well short" of target so the central bank should be cautious about raising interest rates any further until it is confident that prices are headed higher.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and his Dallas counterpart, Robert Kaplan, are also slated to speak at different events later in the day.

Wall Street gained modestly on Friday as a tepid U.S. jobs report kept expectations muted for another interest rate hike this year, while investors kicked off a typically dour month for stocks on a positive note.

September is typically the worst month in the year for stocks, with the S&P falling 0.5 per cent on average. This September could be particularly nail-biting as Wall Street may face a rough ride if there is a showdown in Washington over the U.S. budget and the federal debt ceiling.

Economic data in the day includes a report from the Commerce Department that will likely show factory goods orders fell 3.3 per cent in July, compared with a rise of 3.0 per cent in the previous month. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday and gasoline fell as the gradual restart of refineries in the Gulf of Mexico that were shut by Hurricane Harvey raised demand for crude and eased fears of a fuel supply crunch.

Gasoline futures dropped around 4 percent from their last close, to $1.68 per gallon, down from $2.17 on Aug. 31 and back to levels last seen before Harvey hit the U.S. Gulf Coast and its large refining industry.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped by almost 3 percent to $48.64 per barrel, their highest levels in two weeks, up $1.35 cents from their last settlement.

"Gasoline fell as refineries in Texas began to reopen," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

Texas was edging towards recovery from the devastation of Harvey as shipping channels, oil pipelines and refineries restarted some operations.

Eight U.S. oil refineries with 2.1 million barrels per day of refining capacity, or 11.4 percent of the U.S. total, were shut as of Monday afternoon, the Department of Energy said.

Harvey hit the Texan coast late on Aug. 25 and at its peak knocked out almost a quarter of all U.S. refining capacity.

Another Hurricane - Irma - strengthened on Tuesday into a Category 5 hurricane, the most powerful storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds of over 157 miles per hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center's forecast path for the storm has Irma passing south of Florida on Sunday on its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Most forecast models show the storm keeping east of the U.S. oil and gas platforms in the Gulf, but the NHC said that it is too early to determine the direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States.

September is typically the peak of the hurricane season. Another storm is developing behind Irma in the Atlantic, and an area of bad weather in the southwest Gulf of Mexico threatens to become a tropical storm in the next two days.

On international markets, Brent crude futures also rose by 0.9 percent to $53.23 a barrel amid signals the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could extend its output limits beyond the first quarter of 2018.

A weak U.S. dollar was also supporting oil prices.

