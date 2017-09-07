At the open: TSX slips early, but retailers jump

Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Thursday as strong gains in consumer discretionary stocks failed to offset broader declines in key sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 18.13 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,041.70.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were lower.



Dollarama Inc. rose 5.3 per cent to $128.15 in early trading in response to the release of its second-quarter financial results.

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday after the ECB reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance, while investors kept an eye on Hurricane Irma, which is on track to hit Florida by the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.69 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,822.33. The S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,468.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.86 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,403.18.

The hurricane, which has killed eight people on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, is likely to be downgraded to a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Irma will become the second major hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in as many weeks after Hurricane Harvey, which claimed about 60 lives and caused property damage estimated as high as $180 billion in Texas and Louisiana.

"As the hurricane moves, investors are looking for a better grip on the damage that can be done. There are far-reaching implications now that we have back-to-back ones," said Andre Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

A Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than two years last week amid a surge in applications in hurricane-ravaged Texas.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits soared by 62,000 to 298,000 for the week ended Sept. 2. Economists had expected a rise to 241,000, according to a Reuters poll.

Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after President Donald Trump agreed to pass an extension of the U.S. debt limit until Dec. 15, potentially avoiding an unprecedented default on U.S. government debt.

"We have a confluence of variables coming in together, creating greater uncertainty and may lead to a choppy market," Bakhos said.

Investors are also awaiting news on tax reform after Trump said he would get into "great detail" in the next two weeks. The plan has been short on specifics, even after months of discussions among administration and congressional leaders.

The euro and world stocks inched higher on Thursday, as markets waited for clues on just how close the European Central Bank is to scaling back its more than 2 trillion euro ($2.75-trillion U.S.) stimulus programme.

Traders were left waiting for Mario Draghi's news conference after the ECB's initial post-meeting statement reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance and even kept the door open to increasing its bond purchases if needed.

The euro wobbled slightly on the lack of signals that the central bank may be gearing up to slow its buying, but like Europe's main stock exchanges, it held on to most of the morning gains that had taken it back above $1.1975.

Markets also benefited from relief that the U.S. Congress struck a deal on the country's debt limit and that there had been no further ratcheting up of the North Korea crisis in Asia.

Most European markets had managed to shake off what had been a sluggish start to leave the pan-regional Stoxx 600 index up 0.4 percent. A fifth day of gains in auto stocks helped German shares outperform.

President Mario Draghi is expected to lay the groundwork for winding down the ECB's 60 billion-euro-a-month asset purchase programme, though few investors expect to see a clear framework just yet.

"Most people are on the same page that the ECB will do something to reduce their accommodation (soon)," said JP Morgan Asset Management Strategist Nandini Ramakrishnan.

"We don't expect them to announce the start of tapering this meeting, but we do expect them to give us an idea they will start in January. The details are more likely to come at the October meeting," she said.

Canada's dollar held its gains, after a surprise interest rate rise on Wednesday reminded everyone that G7 monetary settings will not remain super-easy forever .

It also showed the clear implication of policy tightening right now - the Canadian dollar surged more than 2 per cent at one point to its highest levels in two years.

Analysts say that is the ECB's main conundrum. All the economic activity signals suggest it should take its foot off the gas - updated Eurostat figures as policymakers met confirmed the bloc saw robust growth in the second quarter.

But the 13-per-cent surge of the euro already this year is playing havoc with its sub-target inflation outlook, and it will want to step lightly for fear of compounding the problem with another exchange rate jump.

That is not the only issue Frankfurt is struggling with.

Sweden's crown - the only northern European currency to have risen against the euro this year - fell on Thursday after its central bank said it was introducing a bigger buffer on its inflation target. That should give it more leeway on policy moves.

China's yuan rose past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level for the first time since May 2016, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI, which has been burdened by tensions over North Korea, jumped 1.2 percent. That was its biggest gain in four months and came amid signs that major powers were talking intensively about the region's strains.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was having discussions with the leaders of Russia, Japan and the United States and that there would be no war on the peninsula .

China said it agreed the United Nations should take more action against North Korea after its latest nuclear test. North Korea said any U.N. sanctions would be met with "powerful counter measures" as it again accused the U.S. of angling for war.

Market sentiment had also been helped after U.S. President Donald Trump forged a surprising deal with Democrats in Congress to raise the U.S. debt limit and provide government funding until Dec. 15.

There was some disappointment that the deal was so short-term. But U.S. economic data was also fairly upbeat .

"The deadline on the debt ceiling has been extended just by three months, so it will come back to haunt markets again later this year. Still, markets liked it as we don't have to worry about it for now," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries had ticked higher on the deal but were being pushed back again, along with the dollar in Europe., Ten-year paper was hovering at 2.087 just off the previous days 10-month low of 2.054 percent.

In commodities, oil prices maintained most of this week's strong gains as the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries improved the outlook after sharp falls caused by Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. crude futures were steady at $49.05 per barrel, having gained 3.0 per cent in the previous three sessions, while Brent ticked to a new 3-1/2-month high of $54.59.