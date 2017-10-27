At the open: TSX slips with banks, Cameco; Saputo jumps

Canada's main stock index slipped early on Friday, weighed by banks and Cameco Corp's disappointing earnings and outlook, while gold miners gained and dairy company Saputo Inc rose after agreeing to buy an Australian milk producer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.96 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,886.67. It is on track for a 0.2-per-cent gain on the week.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a more than three-month low against a broadly firmer greenback on Friday as the country's yields on government bonds fell further below those of U.S. Treasuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The gap between Canada's two-year yield and its U.S. counterpart widened by 2.3 basis points to a spread of -18.5 basis points, its widest since July 12, when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years.

The central bank also hiked in September, but it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1 percent on Wednesday.

In cautiously considering another rate move, the bank said it would observe how the economy adjusts to higher interest rates, tighter mortgage rules and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy.

Perceived chances of another hike by the end of the year have fallen to 24 percent from 37 percent before the rate decision, the overnight index swaps market shows.

At 9:08 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2895 to the greenback, or 77.55 U.S. cents, down 0.4 per cent.

The S&P and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as strong earnings from technology giants and a better-than-expected quarterly GDP growth lifted investor sentiment. The Dow was little changed, weighed down by Chevron.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.2 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 23,375.66. The S&P 500 gained 8.13 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,568.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 75.03 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 6,631.80.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon jumped 8.8 per cent in early trading after the world's largest retailer's sales surged and profit trounced expectations.

Google-parent Alphabet gained 5.7 per cent as robust advertising sales boosted the tech major's revenue.

Microsoft advanced 7.5 per cent after the world's largest software company reported further gains from its cloud computing services.

Apple was up 0.8 percent as pre-booking for its highly-anticipated iPhone X starts in the day.

As the third-quarter earnings season nears the halfway mark, 74 per cent of the S&P companies topped expectations as of Thursday, above the 72-per-cent beat rate for the past four quarters.

"Earnings is driving the positive sentiment at the open," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "Certainly a lot of enthusiasm for tech stocks that have reported."

Story continues below advertisement

Tech stocks have rallied this year, with the S&P technology index gaining about 30 per cent this year, double the gains in the broader S&P index.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly maintained a brisk pace of growth in the quarter as an increase in inventory investment and a smaller trade deficit offset a hurricane-led drop in consumer spending and construction activities.

GDP increased at a 3.0-per-cent annual rate in the July-September period, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.5-per-cent growth.

Oil prices fell on Friday after Brent rallied to just below $60 a barrel the previous session but support from Saudi Arabia's crown prince for extending OPEC-led output cuts created a floor.

Brent fell 38 cents to $58.92 a barrel, after Thursday's rise to $59.55, its highest since July 2015 and more than 30 per cent above its 2017 lows touched in June.

U.S. light crude oil was down 28 cents at $52.36 but still 25 per cent above its June low. U.S. crude prices have been capped by rising U.S. production.

Oil prices have been hovering near their highest levels for this year amid recent signs of a tightening market, talk of an extension of production cuts and tensions in Iraq.

Friday's announcement of ceasefire between Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga from the country's autonomous northern Kurdish region eased some concerns.

"Yesterday we saw the expiry of Brent options, and like last month it pushed up prices near $60 ... now it's just correcting lower," Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix consultancy said, adding that the market reacted slowly to bullish Saudi comments.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman told Reuters on Thursday the kingdom would support extending the output cut in a bid to stabilise oil demand and supply.

"If OPEC and their non-OPEC partners can agree to extend their production curtailments through 2018, then we estimate the oil market will remain in modest under-supply until 2019," U.S. Investment bank Jefferies said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers including Russia have pledged to reduce production by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March 2018 to drain a global supply glut.

OPEC is expected to discuss extending that agreement at a meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30.

Rising U.S. crude production remains an issue for OPEC as it strives to clear a global overhang.

U.S. crude production rose by 1.1 million bpd to 9.5 million bpd in the week ended Oct. 20, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.