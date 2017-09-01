At the open: TSX slips with losses for resource stocks

Canada's main stock index lost ground in early trade on Friday, weighed by losses among its heavyweight energy and materials sectors as oil and gas prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.38 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,179.49 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.8-per-cent gain on the week.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed job growth slowed more than expected in August and wage growth remained anemic, which could make the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates again this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.26 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 21,983.36. The S&P 500 gained 4.77 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,476.42. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.93 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 6,443.59

The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August, below the 180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent, while the average hourly earnings increased 0.1 per cent after rising 0.3 per cent in July.

The sluggish wage growth follows data from Thursday that showed annual inflation in July advanced at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years.

U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose slightly on Friday, reflecting the expectation that the Fed will not raise interest rates before mid-2018.

"It's a little bit of a disappointment," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West.

"The labor market is doing fine but not quite as strong as people thought going into this number ... this probably raises the odds the Fed doesn't go ahead with a December rate hike."

However, August's moderation in employment growth, likely reflects a seasonal quirk and is far more than the 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month needed to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

All three major indexes are on track to post gains for the second straight week, though trading volume is expected to remain muted as investors head into the Labor Day weekend.

Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 notching five days of gains for the first time in three months, as investors took cautious hope from Washington's latest promises for long-awaited details of a tax reform plan.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump's administration has a detailed plan on tax reform and is on track to implement it by year-end.

Overnight gains for Europe and Asia were already pushing world shares back towards record highs.

Euro zone stocks had been at risk of their second red week in a row but a 0.8-per-cent rise looked to have dug them out of trouble.

Near 6-per-cent jumps in French media firm Vivendi and Swedish car and truck maker Volvo lifted spirits, as did a rise in euro zone manufacturing data that showed the fastest rise in export orders since February 2011.

On-form mining companies remained hot as copper, and iron ore headed for their eighth straight week of gains.

There was also some relief that the euro's rapid increase seemed to have paused for now and that this year's 13-per-cent rise versus the dollar and 5 per cent on a trade-weighted basis does not appear to have hurt firms just yet.

The latest euro zone factory PMI figures showed strong traction across all major economies and at 57.4 matched June's strongest reading since April 2011.

Britain's factory activity grew a lot more strongly than expected too, suggesting that for all the worries about its ability to strike a beneficial Brexit deal, the economy might be shrugging off its slow first half to the year.

Oil prices slipped on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has killed more than 40 people and brought record flooding to the oil heartland of Texas, paralyzing a quarter of the U.S. refining industry.

Harvey, downgraded to a tropical storm and losing steam as it moved inland, shut at least 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity.

That sparked fears of a fuel shortage before the Labor Day weekend and cut refinery demand for crude, widening the spread between U.S. gasoline and crude.

This gasoline "crack spread" hit a high of $27.79 a barrel on Friday, up $10 in a week.

Brent crude for November was down 10 cents at $52.76 a barrel . The Brent contract for October, which expired on Thursday, closed up $1.52 at $52.38.

U.S. crude was last down 10 cents at $47.13 a barrel. The contract rebounded 2.8 percent on Thursday but is heading for a weekly decline of around 2 per cent.

U.S. gasoline hit a two-year high above $2 a gallon on Thursday, but eased back on Friday. The gasoline September futures contract settled up 25.52 cents, or 13.5 per cent, at $2.1399 on the last day of trading in the contract. Gasoline for October opened much lower on Friday, at $1.7744 a gallon.

"Natural disasters generally are negative over the medium term due to demand destruction, but in the short term the market reacts to the shortage of supply," said Jason Gammel, oil and gas analyst at U.S. investment bank Jefferies.

The U.S. government tapped its strategic oil reserves for the first time in five years on Thursday, releasing 1 million barrels of crude to a working refinery in Louisiana.

An adviser to President Donald Trump told a White House briefing more oil could be released from reserves.

"We would be very comfortable tapping into that," homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told reporters.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell sharply last week as refineries raised output with the approach of Harvey, the Energy Information Administration said.

The oil market outside the United States remains well supplied with ample production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC oil output slipped in August by 170,000 bpd from a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found.