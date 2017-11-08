At the open: TSX starts lower as energy, financials drag

Canada's main stock index was down shortly after the open on Wednesday, squeezed by broad losses, particularly in the energy and financial sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 56.94 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 16,074.85.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups lost ground.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, adding to its gains after comments by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz the day before which were less dovish than investors had expected.

In a speech and news conference, Mr. Poloz maintained a neutral tone on the next interest rate move, repeating the bank's message that it was monitoring wage growth and inflation, as well as economic capacity to see how the economy was adjusting to rate hikes in July and September.

The central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 1 per cent in October and investors expect no further increases until the first half of 2018.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2726 to the greenback, or 78.58 U.S. cents, up 0.4 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2723 to $1.2777. It has recovered from a 3-1/2 month low at $1.2916 less than two weeks ago.

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the earning season winding down and investors focusing on the debate among lawmakers on the tax bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.77 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 23,544.46. The S&P 500 lost 2.71 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,587.93. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,767.16.

Shares of Snapchat operator Snap fell 9.2 per cent in premarket trading after China's Tencent took a 12-per-cent stake. The stock had fallen nearly 20 per cent earlier, a day after Snap reported much-slower-than expected advertising revenue and user growth.

Investors are nervous about the potential outcome of a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes, unveiled last week. As well as slashing the corporate rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent, the bill would eliminate many tax breaks and is expected to face opposition from interest groups.

Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a major corporate tax cut to comply with Senate rules, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

"I do expect the tax bill to be watered down," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James.

"My concern is that the market has fully factored in that a tax bill is going to come to pass and this is still a very difficult road to get this done and there's not a whole lot of time."

Republicans are yet to score a major legislative win since Mr. Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

The S&P has risen about 21 per cent since the election of President Donald Trump, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

The market is also keeping an eye on President Donald Trump's Asia trip, during which he used some of his toughest language yet to warn North Korea against the development of its nuclear weapons.

With third-quarter earning season winding down, earnings for the quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared with expectations of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Take-Two Interactive Software rose 11.9 per cent after the videogame maker gave a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast for the holiday quarter.