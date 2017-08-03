At the open: TSX ticks higher, Canadian Natural jumps

Canada's main stock index ticked higher early on Thursday, helped by gains in its heavyweight energy sector led by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and plans to cut capital spending.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.59 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,280.22 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher

The S&P and Dow opened little changed on Thursday, a day after the Dow industrials breached the 22,000 mark for the first time, while the Nasdaq was slightly lower as tech stocks fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.31 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 22,018.55. The S&P 500 lost 2.83 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,474.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.62 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,365.27.

Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were held back as other major tech stocks lost ground following recent strong gains that have made the sector the strongest performer in 2017. The S&P tech index is up 23 per cent this year.

The Dow has risen 11.4 per cent and the S&P is up 10.6 per cent in 2017, helped by a strong earnings season, even as Wall Street loses confidence that President Donald Trump will be able to legislate his pro-growth agenda this year.

"Equities continue to trend higher, largely on the heels of favorable second-quarter earnings releases," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"At present, equities are in an earnings-driven market and earnings are surprising to the upside, providing valuation support for stocks at or near all-time highs."

The S&P 500 is trading at around 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above its long-term average of 15 times.

At the same time, earnings of S&P 500 companies are now expected to have climbed 11.4 per cent in the second quarter, up from an 8 percent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the economic data for clues on the health of the economy ahead of the keenly awaited monthly payrolls data on Friday.

The Labor Department data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week pointing to a tightening labour market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to 240,000, below the 242,000 claims expected by economists.

Shares of Tesla jumped 6.3 per cent in early trading after the luxury electric car maker said its quarterly revenue more than doubled.

Oil prices rose steadied on Thursday, supported by signs of a tightening U.S. market but weighed down by ample supplies from OPEC producers.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 5 cents at $52.41 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 5 cents higher at $49.64.

Strong demand in the United States has been supporting prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported record gasoline demand of 9.84 million barrels per day (bpd) for last week, and a fall in commercial crude inventories of 1.5 million barrels to 481.9 million barrels.

That's below levels seen this time last year, an indication of a tightening U.S. market.

But traders say high production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is capping prices.

OPEC and other producers including Russia have promised to restrict output by 1.8 million bpd until March 2018 to help support prices and draw down inventories.

Yet OPEC output hit a 2017 high of 33 million bpd in July, up 90,000 bpd from the previous month, a Reuters survey showed earlier this week, led by a further recovery in supply from Libya, one of the countries exempt from a production-cutting deal.

Ample supply is likely to keep a lid on prices, many analysts say.

"Our view of the oil market is that a major rally is unlikely in 2017," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note to clients. "Absent further production cuts or a sustained uptick in demand, prices are likely to remain in the low to mid $50s for the remainder of the year."

There are signs that the oil industry has adapted to an era of low prices and can produce and operate at levels that would previously have been uneconomic.

"Of the major projects sanctioned by the big five oil companies (ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP and Total) over H1 2017, there has been a clear breakeven target price of $40 per barrel or lower at offshore oil projects," BMI Research said.