At the open: TSX turns negative as energy, banks drive weakness

Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Friday, as the energy and financial stocks led broad declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 27.29 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,145.43. Consumer discretionary stocks were the lone gainers among the index's 10 biggest groups.

The Dow inched up to hit a record high at the open on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq little changed, as investors shrugged off North Korea's latest missile test and slightly tepid economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 22,235.33. The S&P 500 lost 0.18 points, or 0.007 per cent, to 2,495.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.57 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 6,430.66.

Pyongyang fired a second missile in as many weeks over Japan, an action that drew widespread criticism from global leaders, but barely moved shares and other risk assets.

"I think the market is kind of getting desensitized to that," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"But it can always use that as an excuse in an overbought situation, to take some pressure off."

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell last month, following a strong reading in July, a Commerce Department report showed, suggesting a moderation in consumer spending in the quarter.

But the reading may not be very accurate indicator since the impact of Harvey could not be isolated. For instance, auto sales tumbled last month, but could get a boost from replacement of flood-damaged vehicles.

Two more reports, one on consumer sentiment and another on industrial production, are due later in the day, with investors keen to see if they will provide better clues with respect to the future path of interest rate hikes.

Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling as domestic consumer prices grew at their briskest pace in seven months, increasing the odds of a third interest rate hike this year.

Federal Reserve policymakers will meet on Sept. 19-20 and are widely expected to leave rates unchanged and announce their plan to unwind the central bank's massive bond holdings.

Volatility may rise on as Friday, which marks the quadruple witching day, when investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to their expiration.

Consumer sentiment likely dipped in September to 95.1 in from 96.8 in August, a preliminary reading from University of Michigan report is expected to show at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A Federal Reserve report at 9:15 a.m. ET is expected to show industrial production increased 0.1 per cent in August, after rising 0.2 per cent in July.

London, Frankfurt and Paris were a shade lower and futures pointed to a steady start for Wall Street was after Pyongyang fired a second test missile in as many weeks over Japan , but both regions looked set for their best week since July.

The yen was also pushed lower to 111.2 per dollar in the currency markets, but that too was a continuation of trend.

The Japanese currency has seen its biggest fall this week in 10 months while the dollar is headed for its biggest rise since April, thanks to a revival in U.S. inflation data and bets the Federal Reserve could raise rates again this year after all.

"You have risk appetite returning in the markets more generally at the moment, so you have all these forces pushing down the yen," said Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at UniCredit.

Britain's pound was the other main standout, rising to a 14-month high of $1.3430 as the Bank of England reiterated that it might soon raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.

"If these data trends of reducing slack, rising pay pressure, strengthening household spending and robust global growth continue, the appropriate time for a rise in the Bank Rate might be as early as in the coming months," Gertjan Vlieghe, normally one of the BoE's most dovish members, said.

Sterling was also on course for its best week in over eight years on a trade-weighted basis and since November 2016 against the euro, which finally looks to have cooled following its surge this year. "If they don't do it (hike rates) this time, their credibility will be lost completely for the next few years," Unicredit's Gkionakis said. Markets expect the BoE to move in November, he added.

The BoE signals fed into bond markets, too. Yields pushed up after dipping overnight on the geopolitical tensions. Safe-haven gold was also heading for its biggest weekly drop since July.

North Korea's latest test missile flew over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido before landing about 3,700 km (2,300 miles) into the Pacific Ocean, which would be far enough to reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, inched up to 0.43 per cent to flirt with its biggest weekly rise since late June.

U.S. yields have also jumped. U.S. Fed funds rate futures on Friday were pricing in a roughly 45 per cent chance the Fed will raise rates by December, versus around 25 percent at the start of this week.

CRYPTO CRUSH

MSCI's Asia-Pacific share index excluding Japan shed 0.1 per cent in reaction to the North Korea missile overnight, though it was still up 0.7 per cent on the week.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent and a more than 3-per-cent jump gave it its best week since November in a directly inverse move to the yen.

"There have been reports (for a while) suggesting North Korea is preparing a missile launch, so this was by no means a surprise," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"In a way, this seems like something markets have already experienced before, thus producing a limited reaction," he added.

Oil prices largely held the gains that had tested multi-month highs the previous day as the clean-up after hurricanes in the United States meant a firmer tone for demand.

Brent crude futures traded at $55.66 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent on the day and 2.5 per cent on the week. They hit a five-month high of $55.99 on Thursday.

Elsewhere, bitcoin retreated another 6.5 percent after having tumbled 16 percent on Thursday, when Chinese news outlet Yicai reported that China plans to shut down all bitcoin exchanges by the end of September.

BTCChina, one of China's top three exchanges, said on Thursday that it would stop all trading from Sept. 30 .

The cryptocurrency was down for an eighth consecutive day at close to $3,000 and was on track for its worst week since 2013, having slumped almost 30 percent since Monday.