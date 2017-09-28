At the open: TSX turns positive, buoyed by BlackBerry, oil

Canada's main stock index turned positive shortly after the open, driven higher by better-than-expected results from BlackBerry Ltd and buoyant energy stocks amid higher crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 10.91 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 15,620.57 shortly after the open.

Half of the index's 10 key groups were in positive territory.

Blackberry rose 13.2 per cent to $13.05 in early trading after exceeding expectations with its quarterly results on record sales at its closely watched software unit.

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims rose more than expected and that the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may slow the pace of third-quarter GDP growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.87 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 22,322.84. The S&P 500 lost 2.75 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,504.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.26 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,437.00.

However, the economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the second quarter, recording its quickest pace in more than two years, according to a Commerce Department report.

Separately, a Labor Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 12,000 to 272,000 for the week ended Sept. 23. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 270,000 in the latest week.

Expectations for a third interest rate hike this year were boosted by recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and a stronger-than-expected data on U.S. durable goods orders on Wednesday.

Traders see a 78-per-cent chance of a December rate hike, compared with roughly 73 per cent a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Wall Street gained on Wednesday as financial stocks rose on growing expectations for a December rate hike and on hopes President Donald Trump's administration may be making progress on a tax plan.

Mr. Trump proposed on Wednesday the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in three decades, calling for tax cuts for most Americans, but prompting criticism that the plan favors business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

"You may get a little bit of a readjustment in terms of evaluation of the tax proposal," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"When you look at the difficulties they've had with the healthcare bill, I think there's going to be a lot of second guessing on their ability to get it done."

The U.S. dollar pulled back on Thursday, having risen along with bond yields after Mr. Trump's proposal.

As the dollar's strength ebbed, emerging market currencies and commodities also began to recover.

European stocks and Japan's Nikkei gave it a cautious thumbs-up too.

Banks rose to seven-week highs, though they then began to fade, while miners struggled and underwhelming results from one of Europe's biggest fashion chains, H&M, weighed on retailers.

The prospect of higher U.S. debt levels and expectations of a Fed hike sent 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since mid-July, with the 2-10 year yield curve steepening to its highest in a month.

"The market had given up on the Trump reflation trade and this is coming back with a bit more detail on tax plans," said Commerzbank analyst Rainer Guntermann.

"At the same time, this gives the Fed more ammunition to hike rates in the coming months."

The week's dollar rally remained largely intact despite its pre-U.S. trading pause.

It was flat at 93.34 against a basket of currencies It has gained 2.5 per cent since hitting a 2 1/2-year low of 91.35 in mid-September.

Its earlier gains had been most marked against Japan's yen, as it probed above 113 yen. Traders also eyed a jump in Japan's 10-year government bond yield toward levels at which the Bank of Japan would be expected to buy bonds to maintain its zero percent target for long-term rates.

Euro/dollar held just above $1.1775, with European benchmark bond yields climbing in the slipstream of Treasuries.

The 10-year yield gap between U.S. and German debt widened to 185 basis points, however, its widest since early July.

Emerging markets were the big losers from the dollar and Treasury yield spike higher. MSCI's emerging markets equity index was down 0.5 per cent and on course for its sixth straight daily decline.

That would be the index's longest losing streak since May 2016 and it is also down almost 4 per cent in the last 10 days.

Mr. Trump's tax plan offered to lower corporate income tax rates, cut taxes for small businesses and reduce the top income tax rate for individuals.

Also helping to boost the dollar, the plan included lower one-time low tax rates for companies to repatriate profits accumulated overseas, which analysts say would lead to a temporary phase of sizable dollar buying.

Others noted though it could be an uphill battle to get the changes approved. "It is hard to expect this proposal to pass Congress smoothly." Takafumi Yamawaki, chief fixed income strategist at J.P. Morgan Securities.

"We have to pay attention to how the Republicans will view this," he added "It is possible that the net fiscal spending will be smaller than the stock markets expect."

For now though, that seemed too far away to worry about. The euro hit a six-week low of $1.1717 as the dollar broadly gained, and last traded at $1.1776, having shed 1.9 per cent so far this week.

There was also data in play. German inflation figures were dribbling in higher while economists were also resasured by a rise in euro zone-wide economic confidence readings.

The greenback had checked back against the yen easing to 112.65 yen having hit a 2-1/2-month high of 113.26 yen the previous day.

The Canadian dollar steadied too, after suffering its biggest drop in eight months on Wednesday, after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz dampened expectations for further interest rate hikes this year.

Canada's loonie was last at $1.2475 to the U.S. dollar, having earlier slid to its lowest in a month.

In anticipation of a rate rise in December, U.S. bond yields jumped with the two-year note rising to a nine-year high of 1.49 percent.

Comments earlier in the week from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that the central bank needed to continue with gradual rate hikes have cemented expectations for policy tightening by year-end.

New orders data on Wednesday for U.S.-made capital goods also grew more than expected, helping to boost optimism in the economy's outlook.

The 10-year yield rose as far as 2.357 perc ent, its highest in more than two months, while the 30-year bond yield climbed to 2.901 percent having seen its biggest one-day rise in almost seven months.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, spurred by rising tension around northern Iraq following the Kurdistan region's vote in favor of independence in a referendum.

Brent crude was up 40 cents at $58.30 a barrel. It hit a more than two-year high of $59.49 on Tuesday after Monday's referendum vote prompted Turkey to threaten to close the region's oil pipeline.

U.S. light crude was 40 cents higher at $52.54 after reaching a five-month intra-day high of $52.86.

"Kurdistan and Northern Iraq now export 500,000-550,000 barrels per day (bpd). That would be a big loss to the market," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Iraqi Kurdistan voted overwhelmingly on Monday in favor of independence, prompting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to say he could use force to prevent the formation of an independent Kurdish state and might close the oil "tap."

Turkey promised on Thursday to deal only with the Iraqi government on crude, "restricting oil export" operations to Baghdad, the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal analyst for the Middle East at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said there was about a 20 percent chance that pipeline northern Iraq and Ceyhan in Turkey would be shut.

"It's not inconceivable that Turkey would sacrifice trade and oil flows for domestic political issues," he told Reuters Global Oil Forum. "If things keep escalating after this then (oil) supply could become a real concern."

U.S. crude also found some strength from a surprise fall in U.S. stocks. U.S. crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Department said, versus forecasts for a 3.4 million-barrel build.

The outlook for oil demand has strengthened, analysts say.