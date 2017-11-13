At the open: TSX falls to 10-day low as energy, financials weigh

Canada's main stock index fell to a 10-day low on Monday as heavyweight energy and financial shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the materials group as gold miners rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 31.6 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 16,007.66, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups fell

The index finished lower for a third straight session on Friday, but managed to rise for the full week, notching its longest weekly winning streak in more than two decades.

Wall Street opened lower on Monday amid growing uncertainty over a U.S. tax reform deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.63 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 23,361.58. The S&P 500 lost 6.5 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 2,575.8. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.96 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 6,730.98.

Senate Republicans have unveiled a new tax plan that differs from the House of Representatives' version and there are few signs of a compromise.

Hopes of lower taxes, one of President Donald Trump's main campaign promises, have helped drive the S&P 500 up 20 percent since the 2016 presidential election.

"We're entering a period of uncertainty, until the tax bill is either passed or till we have more details," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"Any disappointment on corporate tax deductions will probably set the stage for the market to pull back."

The S&P 500 and the Dow ended the week lower on Friday for the first time in nine weeks.

With third-quarter earnings season on its last leg, investors are closely tracking developments around the tax bill as well as economic data to make their bets.

With the Federal Reserve's policy meeting a month away, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that he expected to back an interest rate hike next month despite caution over low inflation.

Mr. Harker said he expected the Fed to raise rates three times next year as long as inflation remains on track.

Shares in Frankfurt, Paris and Milan fell around 0.5 per cent, but London's blue-chip FTSE held in positive territory as sterling fell by nearly 1 per cent, putting it on course for its biggest daily fall in over 10 days.

The overall tone in stock markets was defensive after last week's sudden stumble that began with a slide in Japan. MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.5 per cent -- pulling away from record highs hit last week. It is down for the third straight day for the first time in three months.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent, pulling down MSCI's Asia-Pacific Index 0.6 per cent. U

"There have been different explanations for the sell-off in recent days," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Stocks don't go up forever but when they do fall everyone says you have to get out."

There was caution as investors waited to see whether a U.S. tax deal would be hammered out soon. U.S. Senate Republicans have unveiled a new plan that differs from the House of Representatives' version and there are few signs of a compromise.

"All eyes are on what the Senate and the House of Representatives will do on their tax bills," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities. "That there is debate is not surprising at all. Still, it is an uphill moment for markets."

The spotlight also fell on the pound, which slipped almost 1 per cent to $1.3063 as trouble mounted for May, while Brexit talks face a crucial deadline.

Sterling was set for its biggest one day fall against the dollar since Nov. 2 and was down 0.7 per cent at 89.02 pence per euro.

The Sunday Times newspaper said 40 members of parliament from May's Conservative Party had agreed to sign a letter of no-confidence in her -- eight short of the number needed to trigger a party leadership contest.

"The political news over the weekend shows that her (May's) position is coming under increasing pressure and currency markets are reacting to that," said Alvin Tan, a FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The dollar was shackled by uncertainty over the fate of the tax cut plans. It fetched 113.32 yen, more than a full yen below its near seven-month high of 114.735 yen touched a week ago.

The euro traded at $1.1651, down slightly after showing its first weekly gain in four weeks last week.

In emerging markets, South African's rand hit a one-year low of 14.54 per dollar, hurt by news that the head of the country's budget office has resigned. The rand has also been hit by concerns about a possible credit ratings downgrade.

Bitcoin bounced almost 12 per cent to trade at $6,586 after falling to a 2-1/2 week low on Sunday.

Oil was little changed, trapped between a bullish push from tension in the Middle East and downward pressure from evidence of rising U.S. production, although record fund bets on a rally kept the price in sight of two-year highs.

Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $63.55 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 10 cents to $56.82.