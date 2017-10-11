At the open: TSX starts higher amid broad gains

Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday amid broad gains across most sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 27.11 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,797.47.

Eight of the index's 10 key sectors advanced.

Wall Street was sluggish at the open on Wednesday, as strong results for BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, and an upbeat mood in Europe failed to offset caution about third quarter corporate results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.99 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 22,834.67. The S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,550.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.37 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,586.88.

BlackRock and Delta Air Lines both reported profit that beat expectations, among the first major companies to kick off the earnings season.

Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup both report on Thursday.

Strong earnings as well as hopes of tax relief, despite little progress by the Trump administration, have pushed stocks to fresh highs this year. But analysts warn bank results will be held back by a lack of volatility compared to a year ago.

"Third quarter results of large banks are expected to be tepid," said Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research. "Trading revenue (will be) down due to low volatility and loan growth remaining flat to slightly negative."

With the S&P 500 up 14 per cent in 2017, investors are betting on strong earnings growth elsewhere among major U.S. companies.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 4.8 percent last quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, less than the double-digit growth in the first two quarters.

"It's only a question of valuations, if they've gotten a little bit ahead of themselves, even though the earnings story remains positive," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "Time will tell, I guess."

Of interest will be minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, to the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting, when it left interest rates unchanged but signaled one more hike was still on the cards by the end of 2017.

Worried by signs the U.S. economy had peaked, the Fed has slowed since raising rates twice within three months at the start of this year.

"There may not be any new information, but the market will be susceptible to any sort of negative headline that might come out," Brown said.

A Labor Department report at 10:00 a.m. ET is likely to show job openings, a measure of labor demand, fell to 6.125 million in August, from 6.170 million the month before.

The dollar dipped to a 12-day low on worries that a feud with influential Tennessee Senator Bob Corker would undermine President Donald Trump's efforts to pass tax changes.

Oil prices edged higher for a third day on Wednesday as OPEC said the market was gradually tightening after years of oversupply, but the 2018 outlook was less certain.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $56.73 per barrel, up 12 cents. Brent closed 2 per cent higher the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.04 a barrel, also up 12 cents from their last settlement. WTI also closed 2 per cent higher on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast higher demand for its oil in 2018 and said its production-cutting deal with rival producers was clearing the glut after more than three years of excess.

"OPEC and key non-OPEC oil producers continue to successfully drain the oil market of excess barrels," the group said.

OPEC, along with other producers including Russia, agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) through March 2018 to balance the market.

Barclays had raised its price outlook for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2017.

"We have finally shifted fundamentally from build mode to draw mode," Barclays said in a note.

Saudi Arabia trimmed crude supplies to its biggest buyers in Asia, sources told Reuters, a sign that it is meeting its cut commitment.

Bullish forecasts from the International Monetary Fund also supported prices. The IMF projected global economic growth of 3.6 per cent this year and 3.7 per cent for 2018, an indication that fuel demand would rise.

Still, longer-term indications were less rosy. Barclays said it expected "a return to build mode next year," while PVM's Stephen Brennock said the IMF viewed the economic recovery as being "on thin ice."

"Several market participants will have taken solace from yesterday's rally but the jury is out on whether it has the legs to go the distance," Brennock wrote.

The United States is not participating in the supply cut, and its output has risen 10 percent this year to more than 9.5 million bpd.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit, Vitol chief Ian Taylor said U.S. output would climb by another 0.5 million to 0.6 million bpd next year before flattening.

Later on Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute will release weekly U.S. fuel inventory data, followed by official figures from the U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday.