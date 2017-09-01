Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday September 4

Euro zone producer price index (PPI) is released.

Canadian and U.S. markets closed for Labour Day

Tuesday September 5

China and Japan release services and composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) for July.

Euro zone retail sales and PMI for July is unveiled.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for July are released.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for July are announced.

Earnings include: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; Hudson's Bay Co.

Wednesday September 6

China releases foreign reserves data for August.

Germany announces factory orders for July.

Euro zone retail PMI is unveiled.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's labour productivity for the second quarter is released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's international merchandise trade balance for July is announced. The Street expects a deficit of $3.9-billion, rising from a $3.6-billion deficit in June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. trade balance for July is unveiled. A deficit of $44.6-billion is projecting by the Street, rising from a $43.6-billion deficit in June.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate decision is revealed. The Street expects the BoC to to leave the overnight rate unchanged at 0.75 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed releases Beige Book.

Earnings include: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Dominion Diamond Corp.

Thursday September 7

Japan's leading index for July is announced.

China releases foreign direct investment and trade surplus data for August.

Euro zone real GDP for the second quarter is unveiled.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for July are released. The analyst estimate is a decline of 1.5 per cent from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 2 are announced. The consensus estimate is 245,000, up from 236,000 in the previous week.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Earnings include: Brick Brewing Co. Ltd.; Currency Exchange International Corp.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Dollarama Inc.; Transcontinental Inc.

Friday September 8

Japan's current account surplus for July and second-quarter real GDP is announced.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for August is revealed. The consensus is growth of 24,000 jobs, following a gain of 10,900 in July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's unemployment rate for August is released. The Street expects it to rise 0.1 per cent from the previous month to 6.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's capacity utilization for the second quarter is announced.