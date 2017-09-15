Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.
Monday September 18
Euro zone consumer price index (CPI)
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian International securities transactions for July are released.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Housing Market Index for September is unveiled.
(4 p.m. ET) U.S. Treasury International Capital for July is announced.
Earnings include: Lennar Corp.
===
Tuesday September 19
Japan merchandise trade balance
Euro zone current account
Germany ZEW Survey
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for July are announced.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for August are unveiled.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import and export prices are revealed.
Also: U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins (through Wednesday)
Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; AutoZone Inc.; FedEx Corp.; Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Progressive Corp.
===
Wednesday September 20
Germany producer prices
U.K. retail sales
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade sales for July are released.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for August are announced,
(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is revealed.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed meeting announcement and forecast are released with a press conference with Chair Janet Yellen scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Earnings include: General Mills Inc.
===
Thursday September 21
Bank of Japan policy rate
Euro zone consumer confidence
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for July is unveiled.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Sept. 16 are released.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey is announced.
===
Friday September 22
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August is released.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for July are announced.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September is revealed.
Earnings include: CarMax Inc.
