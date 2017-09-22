What investors need to know about this week's calendar

A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday September 25

Japan manufacturing PMI and leading index

Germany Lfo business climate and federal election

ECB President Mario Draghi speaks in Brussels

Earnings include: Carnival Corp.

Tuesday September 26

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for July is announced. The Street expects an increase of 0.3 per cent from July and 5.8 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for August are released. The consensus is a rise of 3.3 per cent month over month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for September is unveiled.

(11:50 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen gives keynote luncheon address on "Inflation, Uncertainty, and Monetary Policy" at the NABE Annual Meeting in Cleveland

Earnings include: Cintas Corp.; Darden Restaurants Inc.; IHS Markit Ltd.; Micron Technology Inc.; Nike Inc.;

Wednesday September 27

China industrial profits

Euro zone money supply

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for August are announced. The Street expects an increase of 1.0 per cent from July. Excluding transportation, the consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for August are released. The consensus expectation is a decline of 0.5 per cent from the previous month.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

(11:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to the St. John's Board of Trade. A press conference will follow at 12:55 p.m..

Earnings include: AGF Management Ltd.; Blackline Safety Corp.; Thor Industries Inc.

Thursday September 28

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence

Germany consumer confidence and consumer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for July is released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Sept. 23 are unveiled. The analyst estimate is 265,000, a rise of 6,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP and GDP Deflator for Q2 is announced. The consensus projections are annualized rate increases of 3.1 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for August is released. Consensus is a deficit of $65.1-billion, rising from $63.9-billion in July.

Earnings include: Accenture plc; BlackBerry Ltd.; ConAgra Foods Inc.; McCormick & Company Inc.

Friday September 29

China manufacturing PMI

Japan Consumer Price Index (CPI), jobless rate, retail sales, household spending and industrial production

Euro zone CPI

Germany unemployment and retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Real GDP at Basic Prices for July is released. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product price index and raw materials price index for August are announced.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for August is unveiled. The consensus projections are increases of 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, from July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for August is announced. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from July and 1.4 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for September is released.

Also: Canada's budget balance for July is revealed.