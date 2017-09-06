Canadian dollar dips ahead of rate decision as data shows weaker exports

The Canadian dollar edged lower on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart as domestic trade data showed a drop in exports, while investors awaited an interest rate decision later in the morning from the Bank of Canada.

Canada's trade deficit shrank to $3.04-billion in July from $3.76-billion in June, Statistics Canada said. In volume terms, imports fell by 2.3 per cent while exports dropped by 1.1 per cent.

"It is possibly seeing some impact from the stronger [Canadian] dollar weighing on export growth," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada. "Exports had been one area that the Bank [of Canada] had been looking for to provide support to growth."

The central bank, in its decision due to be announced at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), will likely leave rates unchanged, a Reuters poll released on Friday showed. The bank will probably wait until October to raise them, according to the survey.

Still, the chances of a hike this week have climbed to nearly 40 per cent, the overnight index swaps market has indicated, from around 20 per cent before data on Thursday showing Canada's economy expanded in the second quarter at its fastest pace in nearly six years.

The central bank raised rates in July for the first time in nearly seven years. Its policy rate stands at 0.75 per cent.

At 9:14 a.m. ET (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2400 to the greenback, or 80.65 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2365 to $1.2407. It touched on Tuesday its strongest since June 2015 at C$1.2336.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Storm Harvey.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.23 per cent at $49.26 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.347 per cent and the 10-year falling 14.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.877 per cent.

The August employment report is awaited on Friday.