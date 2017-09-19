Canadian dollar edges higher with oil prices as greenback dips

The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart, shrugging off weaker-than-expected domestic manufacturing data as oil prices rose and the greenback broadly fell.
At 9:07 a.m. ET (1307 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2280 to the greenback, or 81.43 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2263 to $1.2309.
On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest in nearly two weeks at $1.2338 after a Bank of Canada policymaker said the currency's strength will be a factor in future rate decisions.
Canadian manufacturing sales dropped by 2.6 per cent in July, the most in more than a year, as annual auto plant shutdowns cut sales of cars and motor vehicle parts, Statistics Canada said.
Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, traded close to five-month highs after key Middle Eastern producers showed they continued to comply with output cuts under an OPEC-led deal that Iraq's oil minister said could be extended or deepened.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.78 per cent at $50.30 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The Fed is expected to announce the start of a plan to trim its $4.5-trillion portfolio of assets on Wednesday, with investors also looking for clues on whether U.S. interest rates could rise again by year-end.
Canada posted a budget deficit of $17.8-billion for the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Finance Department said, below the preliminary deficit of $21.85-billion reported in May.
Canadian government bond prices edged higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.56 per cent and the 10-year rising 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.078 per cent.
Canada's August inflation report and retail sales data for July are due on Friday.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨