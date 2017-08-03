Canadian dollar hits two-week low as commodity-linked currencies slip

The Canadian dollar weakened to a two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as commodity-linked currencies extended this week's losses after solid gains over recent months.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, with most of its gains coming against the commodity-linked currencies, such as the Australian dollar and its Canadian counterpart as investors took profits.

Losses for the loonie came as data showed Toronto home sales plummeted in July from a year earlier and prices were down nearly 19 per cent from April as government moves to cool a long housing boom in Canada's largest city spooked buyers.

A slowdown in the country's housing market could weigh on Canada's economy and reduce the number of additional interest rate increases from the Bank of Canada that the market expects, after the central bank hiked last month for the first time in nearly seven years.

Economist expect the Bank of Canada to raise rates a further three times by the end of 2018.

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2593 to the greenback, or 79.41 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2566, while it touched its weakest since July 20 at $1.2618.

The loonie has rallied 9.5 per cent since early May. It touched last week its strongest in more than two years at $1.2414.

But the recent upsurge in Canada's dollar will fade in coming months on prospects the Bank of Canada sounds less hawkish on interest rate hikes and fails to keep pace with the U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll found.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as signs of a tightening U.S. market offset ample supplies from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries producers.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.58 per cent at $49.88 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year price rose 1.5 cents to yield 1.255 per cent and the 10-year climbed 10 cents to yield 1.928 per cent.

Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade data for June are due on Friday.