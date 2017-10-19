Canadian dollar retreats from near one-week high as oil falls

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, retreating from a near one-week high earlier in the day, as oil prices fell and the rally in global stocks paused.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped on profit taking. Oil had been supported in recent weeks by OPEC-led supply cuts, tension in the Middle East and lower U.S. production.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.48 per cent at $51.27 a barrel.

World stocks retreated from all-time highs as traders marked 30 years to the day since the 1987 Black Monday stock market crash.

Canada's commodity linked-currency tends benefit from high risk appetite.

At 9:23 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2481 to the greenback, or 80.12 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent.

The currency touched its strongest intraday since Friday at $1.2451. It had found support earlier this week ahead of its October low at $1.2600.

Still, an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement remains a headwind for the loonie and growth in the economy is expected to slow after rapid expansion in the first half of the year.

The release on Friday of the September inflation report and August retail sales data will provide clues on prospects for the economy, ahead of an interest rate decision next week from the Bank of Canada.

Chances of a hike next week have fallen to 15 per cent from nearly 50 per cent in mid-September, the overnight index swaps market indicates.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 6.2 cents to yield 1.482 per cent and the 10-year climbed 16 cents to yield 1.997 per cent.

The 10-year yield touched its lowest since Sept. 11 at 1.991 per cent.