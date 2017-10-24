Canadian dollar steadies ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose, with the currency holding near a two-month low touched earlier in the day as investors braced for a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

At 8:54 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at $1.2643 to the greenback, or 79.10 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2622, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 18 at $1.2668.

After back-to-back interest rate increases, the Bank of Canada can stay on the sidelines for longer than first anticipated, with tighter mortgage rules slowing the housing market and uncertainty about the North American Free Trade Agreement clouding the outlook for the economy.

Chances of a rate increase this week have sunk to about 25 per cent from nearly 50 per cent in mid-September, the overnight index swaps market indicates.

The central bank's policy rate sits at 1 per cent.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut.

The price of U.S. crude was up 0.67 per cent at $52.25 a barrel.

Bond yields in Europe and North America rose as data from the euro zone's top economies bolstered the case for the European Central Bank to signal a sizeable cut this week to its stimulus measures.

Also underpinning bond yields, U.S. stock index futures gained as investors digested earnings from a number of Dow components.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year down 4 cents to yield 1.496 per cent and the 10-year falling 28 cents to yield 2.058 per cent.

The Canadian government will release its economic and fiscal update later in the day. After a smaller-than-expected budget deficit in the previous fiscal year and recent strong economic growth, analysts expect the government's finances to be in a better position than it projected in its budget earlier this year.