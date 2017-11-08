Oil tumbles as surprise stockpile surge outweighs platform woes

Crude went on a roller-coaster ride Wednesday as platform closures in the Gulf of Mexico led futures to spike, while the stubborn increase in U.S. supplies pushed prices down.

Oil traded 0.7 per cent lower in New York after rising as much as 1.3 per cent. Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut its Enchilada-Salsa and Auger platforms, and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. was said to close its nearby Conger field as a result. While the shutdowns caused significant shortages, the prevailing mood was set by a report showing crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose, overseas demand shrank and output from American wells hit a record-high.

"We're getting these wild price gyrations here. Between the domestic production number and crude oil number it was a bearish report," Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA Inc. in New York, said by telephone. Yet, the platform closures were "good enough to get the market from the red to the green."

As investors gear up for a crucial Nov. 30 gathering of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Citigroup Inc. warned that oil bulls expecting an extension of historic supply curbs might be disappointed.

Just yesterday, OPEC itself said U.S. shale output will continue to grow and may not max out until the middle of the next decade. ConocoPhillips announced a surprise 22-per-cent increase in next year's drilling budget, the latest signal that U.S. output may not ebb any time soon.

The production surge provided "a little bit of a spook to the market," Rob Thummel, managing director at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, which handles $16-billion in energy-related assets, said by telephone. "Everybody is coming to the realization that shale is here to stay."

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery slipped 28 cents to $56.92 a barrel at 1:04 p.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after earlier rising to as high as $57.92 a barrel.

Brent for January settlement edged lower by 23 cents to $63.46 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $6.35 to January WTI.

Output from U.S. oil wells climbed by 0.7 per cent last week to 9.62 million barrels a day, the highest seven-day figure since federal officials began tracking weekly data in 1983.

Crude stockpiles climbed to 457.1 million barrels last week, while inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, pipeline hub rose by 720,000 barrels to the highest level since May, according to the Energy Information Administration. Crude exports fell by 1.26 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, gasoline stockpiles declined to the lowest level since November 2014 and distillate stocks were at the lowest since March 2015.

