Premarket: U.S. dollar drops as Powell set for Fed nod

The dollar declined and Treasury yields steadied as investors digested news that President Donald Trump is poised to name Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve. European stocks drifted, the euro rose and bonds in the region nudged lower.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed with real estate stocks and banks outperforming and travel shares lagging. Asian shares were mixed as a rally that drove prices to the highest level in 10 years showed signs of tiring. Sterling pared earlier gains ahead of Thursday's Bank of England meeting, where policy makers are expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. Oil fell close to $54 a barrel as U.S. crude stockpiles resumed declines but production expanded. Industrial metals pared some of yesterday's rally.

Trump will nominate Fed Governor Powell to the top job at the U.S. central bank on Thursday at 3 p.m. Washington time, according to four people familiar with the decision. Powell is seen by investors as a continuity candidate and has generally backed current chair Janet Yellen's cautious approach to withdrawing stimulus. The succession question overshadowed the Fed's policy statement Wednesday, where it subtly upgraded its assessment of the economy and reinforced expectations of a December interest-rate hike.

The progress toward American tax reform is also on most investors' radars, alongside corporate earnings and Friday's U.S. jobs report. There have been conflicting reports about when and how the U.S. tax rate on companies would be lowered. House Republican leaders plan to unveil a bill Thursday that would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent – though it may not stay there.

Elsewhere, bitcoin extended gains for the fourth consecutive day, hitting $7,000 to establish a fresh record.

Terminal users can read more in our Markets Live blog.

Here are some of the remaining scheduled events this week: Trump starts an 11-day trip to Asia, his first as president, on Friday. Trade and security issues – particularly North Korea – will probably be in focus. The slew of earnings releases will culminate with Apple Inc. results. And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped less than 0.05 per cent as of 9:29 a.m. London time. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.1 per cent. Germany's DAX Index fell 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed 0.5 per cent to the highest in more than 21 years.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 0.2 per cent to the highest in about 10 years. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained less than 0.05 per cent to the highest in more than two weeks. Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.1 per cent to 2,572.00.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent. The euro climbed 0.2 per cent to $1.1639. The British pound increased less than 0.05 per cent to $1.3251. The Japanese yen gained 0.1 per cent to 114.05 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 2.37 per cent. Germany's 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.39 per cent, the highest in a week. Britain's 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 1.356 per cent, the highest in a week.

Japan's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.055 per cent, the lowest in four weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.1 per cent to $54.26 a barrel. Gold gained 0.1 per cent to $1,276.34 an ounce, the highest in more than a week. Copper fell 0.7 per cent to $3.12 a pound