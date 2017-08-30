The close: Financials lead TSX higher, but energy shares temper gains

Canada's main stock index closed up on Wednesday, led higher by National Bank and other financial stocks, but gains were offset by declines in materials and energy stocks, which were affected by lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 50.43 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 15,133.13.

National Bank of Canada, which reported better than forecast quarterly results, was among the biggest positive drivers of the index, rising 3.5 per cent. The overall financials group added 0.7 per cent.

Oil and gas companies were down 0.14 per cent, after falling further in earlier trading as lower oil prices weighed.

Crude remained under pressure as historic flooding and damaging from Topical Storm Harvey shut more than 20 per cent of U.S. refineries, curbing demand for oil, while raising the risk of fuel shortages. Brent oil, the international crude benchmark, was down $1.07, or 2 per cent, at $50.93 (U.S.) a barrel. U.S. crude was down 44 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $46.

Markets initially rattled by North Korea's missile test launch over Japan calmed, and investors brushed aside concerns that tensions with the United States could be reignited following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comment that "talking is not the answer" when dealing with the reclusive state. However, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis later said the United States still has diplomatic options.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.71 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 21,892.08, the S&P 500 gained 11.26 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 2,457.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 6,368.31.

U.S. gross domestic product was revised higher to show a 3.0 per cent annual growth rate in the second quarter, due partly to robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

Adding to the positive sentiment, U.S. private-sector employers beat economists' expectations as they hired 237,000 workers in August, marking the biggest monthly increase in five months.

"I have doubts how sustainable the macro economy is, but perceived fundamentals are still okay. GDP confirmed that," said John Velis, macro strategist at State Street Global Markets in Boston.

"You can come up with plenty excuses to remain (invested) in the market."

Investors also reacted to Mr. Trump's first speech specifically on tax reforms, a key contributor to the rally in stocks since his victory in November.

Mr. Trump said he wants to see the U.S. corporate tax rate drop to 15 per cent, but the White House offered no new tax plan, leaving the proposal in the hands of Congress.

"Tax reform has been one of the biggest reasons for the rally and I think it is going to go through," said Ben Barzideh, wealth adviser at Piershale Financial Group.

In Toronto, CAE Inc., which provides training for the aviation, defense and healthcare industries, rallied 3.3 per cent after Bank of Montreal raised its rating on the company to outperform from market perform. The move helped lift the industrials group 1 per cent.

Prometic Life Sciences jumped another 8 per cent, extending its previous session's 25-per-cent surge after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the company a rare pediatric disease designation for its plasminogen replacement therapy. National Bank raised its price target on the company after the news. The healthcare group added 2.4 per cent.

In economic data, Canada's current account deficit widened in the second quarter of the year as the country's international trade gap in goods expanded as imports rose, data from Statistics Canada showed. Economists said lower oil prices contributed to the widening trade deficit during the quarter.

In the U.S., H&R Block fell 8.3 per cent after the tax preparation service provider reported a bigger-than-expected loss.

AeroVironment rose 18.4 per cent after the drone maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat estimates.

Analog Devices was up 5.2 per cent after the chipmaker's quarterly earnings and forecast exceeded expectations.

