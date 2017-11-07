The close: TSX adds to record highs as Valeant, energy climb

Canada's main stock index added to its record highs on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in the shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the company's quarterly profit beat estimates, while energy shares also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 39.59 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 16,131.79, a record-high close. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Valeant soared 17.2 per cent to $18.09 after it reported a forecast-beating quarterly profit on the strength of its Bausch and Lomb eye-care business. Healthcare stocks leaped 3.8 per cent.

Suncor Energy, which advanced 1.6 per cent to $46.08, gave the index one of its biggest lifts.

Still, energy stocks as a whole retreated 0.3 per cent after Monday's 2.5-per cent rally. The move was in tandem with crude oil prices that dipped following the previous session's 3 percent surge.

Industrials rose 0.1 per cent, with Finning International Inc advancing 1.4 per cent to $31.96 after it reported third quarter results that surpassed expectations.

Mining and other resource companies, which form the materials group, gave back some of Monday's sharp gains, finishing up 0.1 per cent. A stronger U.S. dollar put some pressure on metal prices, including nickel and gold, and weighed on the sector.

Tahoe Resources Inc tumbled 7.8 per cent to $5.67 after the company reported a quarterly loss, with some investors remaining concerned about the uncertainty around its growth plans and its Escobal mine.

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after a disappointing profit forecast from Priceline and a drop in financials, as investors also fretted that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes could be watered down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.81 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 23,557.23, the S&P 500 lost 0.56 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,590.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 6,767.78.

The S&P 500 financial index led the decliners with a 1.3-per-cent fall.

The U.S. 2-to-10-year Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade, potentially cutting into the profits of banks, which borrow money at short-term interest rates in order to lend it out at longer terms. US/N

Goldman Sachs lost 1.5 per cent and weighed the most on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while JPMorgan and Bank of America were among the top three drags on the S&P 500.

Priceline slumped 13.5 per cent while travel-review website operator TripAdvisor dropped 23.2 per cent to a five-year low after both companies gave soft quarterly profit forecasts.

Investors were also nervous about the potential outcome of a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes, unveiled last week. As well as slashing the corporate rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent, the bill would also eliminate many tax breaks and is expected to face opposition from interest groups.

The Russell 2000 index, which tracks U.S. small-cap stocks, dropped 1.3 per cent.

"There is some skepticism about the tax bill going through," said Donald Selkin, Chief Market Strategist at Newbridge Securities in New York.

"The fact that the Russell is down is a sign that there are worries about the fate of the tax bill because smaller companies tend to pay higher tax rates than bigger companies."

The S&P 500 has risen about 15 per cent in 2017, helped by strong earnings, an improving economy and promises by President Donald Trump to cut taxes.

Defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples were the top gainers on the S&P 500, both rising more than 1 per cent.

Oil settled lower on Tuesday after rising to the highest since July 2015 the previous day, while tension flared between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and the Saudi crown prince tightened his grip on power.

Brent crude futures settled down 58 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $63.69 a barrel, having climbed 3.5 per cent on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $57.20 a barrel.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to shore up his power base with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors, which an official described as part of "phase one" of a crackdown.

More tellingly, tensions escalated between OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Iran, which analysts said did more to rattle the market than the prince's purge.

"Saudi Arabia is really going all-in again against Iran and that is, for me, more the focus than the domestic issue," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

"On the one hand, it increases the global geopolitical risk level, but it also increases the difficulty of keeping consensus within OPEC."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, has agreed to restrain crude output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) together with 10 other nations including Russia until March 2018.

OPEC meets at the end of this month and has been widely expected to extend the deal.

"That idea that the extension is going to be a done deal is still adding buoyancy in the market," said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Conn..

The producers are in the process of inviting other countries to the Nov. 30 meeting, OPEC's Mohammad Barkindo told reporters on Tuesday, with a view to joining the deal. He declined to name the countries concerned.

Brazil has rejected an informal effort by Saudi Arabia to coax Latin America's top oil producer into joining OPEC-led production cuts aimed at boosting prices that have been hit by oversupply, a Brazilian official said.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday that it was closing all Yemeni air, sea and land crossings after a missile was fired towards Riyadh at the weekend.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have said they see Iran as responsible for the Yemen conflict and on Monday Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country reserves the right to respond to Iran's "hostile actions."