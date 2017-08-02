The close: TSX climbs to 5-week high as financials, energy gain

Canada's main stock index posted its highest close in five weeks on Wednesday, boosted by gains for its heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose and the Canadian dollar retreated for a third straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.53 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 15,265.63. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread

The Dow peaked above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, powered by Apple's healthy quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower.

Apple jumped 4.90 per cent to a record high after the world's largest publicly listed company reported strong results. It is up about 36 per cent this year.

That helped push the Dow to a record high, although tech heavyweights Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet all lost ground following recent strong gains that have made the sector the strongest performer in 2017.

Some investors believe corporations must start spending less on buying back shares and more on technology to improve productivity in order to justify further gains in Silicon Valley stocks, with the S&P 500 information already up 22 per cent this year.

"Apple, at he heart of it, has a lot of consumer exposure, and the consumer is in great shape. But we would like to see some capex," said Mike Baele, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.

Microsoft fell 0.77 per cent and Facebook lost 0.60 per cent, both among the heaviest drags on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The Dow has risen 11 per cent in 2017 and in on track for its sixth straight record close, even as Wall Street loses confidence that President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress will be able to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending this year.

The Dow hit the 20,000 mark in late January and crossed the 21,000 mark in just over a month on March 1.

Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter earnings so far and 72 per cent of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In a typical quarter, 64 per cent of companies beat expectations.

At 2:11 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was up 38.47 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 22,002.39 points.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.10 per cent to 2,473.75 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 0.15 per cent to 6,353.36.

Data showed U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, after adding 191,000 jobs in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected an addition of 185,000 jobs. The data comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

AutoNation fell 6.65 per cent after the largest U.S. auto retail chain reported lower quarterly profits.

