The close: TSX climbs within reach of all-time high as industrials rally

Canada's main stock index rose to an eight-month high on Tuesday, coming within a whisker of the record it set in February, as industrial and financial shares climbed.

The most influential mover on the TSX was Canadian National Railway, which gained 1.9 per cent to C$105.46. After the close, the company reported a 6.9 per cent rise in quarterly revenue as it moved higher volumes of metals and minerals.

The overall industrials group advanced 0.9 per cent.

The sector was boosted by earnings and guidance from its U.S. peers, said Peggy Bowie, senior trader at Manulife Asset Management.

U.S. heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc, reported better-than-expected results and gave an upbeat forecast.

Investors have been rotating out of utilities into sectors that benefit from higher interest rates, such as financials, Bowie said.

Utilities fell 0.3 per cent, while financials, which account for 35 per cent of the index's weight, rose 0.6 per cent.

Gains for the financial services sector were led by gains for the country's major banks, which tend to achieve higher net interest margins as bond yields rise.

Canadian bond yields rose in sympathy with yields on U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds as risk appetite firmed ahead of a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Canada's central bank will make its interest rate decision on Wednesday. After back-to-back rate increases, the Bank of Canada can stay on the sidelines for longer than first anticipated, with tighter mortgage rules slowing the housing market and uncertainty about the North American Free Trade Agreement clouding the outlook for the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 49.38 points, or 0.31 per cent at 15,905.14. It was the highest close since Feb. 21, which was when the index posted its record closing high of 15,922.37.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Fertilizer maker, Potash Corp rose 2.6 per cent to C$25.03, while copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd was up 2.6 per cent at C$15.30 as copper prices climbed.

In contrast, gold mining shares lost ground, weighed by lower prices for the metal.

Energy was the other sector to lose ground, dipping 0.3 per cent, even as oil rose.

Canada's Liberal government unveiled a smaller-than-forecast budget deficit as it pressed forward with more stimulus spending on families, but did not project the budget would return to balance in the next five years.

Dow jumps with upbeat 3M, Caterpillar earnings

The Dow rallied on Tuesday, registering its biggest daily percentage gain in more than a month, as stronger-than-expected results and forecasts from companies including 3M and Caterpillar fuelled optimism about economic strength.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly.

3M advanced 5.9 per cent and Caterpillar rose 5 per cent, giving the Dow its biggest boost, after the companies reported quarterly results and gave upbeat outlooks. The S&P industrial sector <.SPLRCI>, up 0.5 per cent, also hit a record intraday high.

"It has been encouraging to see some of these industrial names report solid numbers and raise their guidance," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"Looking at some the earnings we got yesterday and the ones today, you're seeing strength domestically here in the U.S."

Stocks trimmed gains late in the day after Bloomberg reported Stanford University economist John Taylor may have won in a show of hands by Senate Republicans when asked by President Donald Trump about their support of potential nominees for Federal Reserve chair.

Markets reacted to that headline, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut, but he said the poll "obviously doesn't mean anything."

Also dampening the market's mood late in the session, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake criticized Trump's style of governing and announced he would not run for re-election next year, highlighting tensions between the president and fellow Republicans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 167.8 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 23,441.76, a record-high close.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 4.15 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,569.13 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 11.60 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 6,598.43.

Upbeat results also came from General Motors , which rose 3 per cent. The No.1 U.S. automaker reported stronger-than-expected earnings, reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast and promised to slash stocks of unsold vehicles.

McDonald's also rose following results. The stock was last up 0.3 per cent.

But the financial index <.SPSY>, up 0.7 per cent, gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost.

Strong earnings and optimism about Trump's tax plans have boosted stocks in recent sessions.

Offsetting some of the day's gains, Biogen slipped 3.9 per cent after disappointing U.S. sales of a potential blockbuster drug, Spinraza.

Whirlpool tumbled 10.5 per cent after the home appliances maker reported profit and sales below estimates and lowered full-year earnings guidance.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

About 6.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 5.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.