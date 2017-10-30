The close: TSX closes above 16,000 for first time

Canada's main stock index ended above 16,000 for the first time on Monday, fueled primarily by energy and material stocks that were helped by higher commodity price.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.27 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish at 16,002.78. The benchmark index also broke an intraday record, touching 16,033.12.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups closed higher.

Wall Street ends lower; Merck, Trump tax talk weigh

U.S. stocks pulled back from record-high territory on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Merck shares, as investors assessed President Donald Trump's plan for corporate tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.45 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 23,348.74, the S&P 500 lost 8.23 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,572.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.30 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 6,698.96.